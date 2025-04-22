Jack Wilshere handed first manager’s job just six months after leaving Arsenal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere has been appointed as interim manager of Norwich City after the Championship side announced the sacking of head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup.

Thorup had been appointed in May 2024 to replace David Wagner, though he departs the club after three successive defeats. The Canaries currently sit in 14th, and are 13 points off the play-off positions.

Wilshere, who joined the club in October 2024 after leaving a role within the Arsenal academy, will act as caretaker manager for the remaining two matches of the season. He will be assisted by Tony Roberts and Nick Stanley, with assistant head coach Glen Riddersholm leaving the club alongside Thorup.

Wilshere’s two matches in charge will see him face Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough before a final-day clash against relegation-threatened Cardiff City, who are currently managed by Wilshere’s former Arsenal teammate Aaron Ramsey after the Welshman was appointed interim boss last week.

There is not yet any indication as to whether Wilshere could be in line for the full-time job depending on the result of his stint, though the former England midfielder was well-respected during his time as coach of Arsenal’s U18 side, having led them to the 2022/23 FA Youth Cup final.

open image in gallery Jack Wilshere coached in Arsenal’s academy set-up before moving to Norwich ( Getty Images )

Speaking on the decision to sack Thorup, Norwich sporting director Ben Knapper said: “While we made this appointment with a long-term focus and in line with our wider club strategy and direction, unfortunately recent results and performances have deemed it necessary for us make a change.

“I’d like to place on record our sincere thanks to Johannes and Glen. They are both fantastic people who worked tirelessly to help improve and move our football club forward.

“We all wish the two of them the best in the next stage of their respective careers,” he added.

Former Arsenal and England midfielder Wilshere retired from playing aged 30 in 2022 after spells with West Ham, Bournemouth and Danish club AGF.