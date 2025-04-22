Jack Wilshere handed first manager’s job just six months after leaving Arsenal
The former England international will take over as Norwich boss for the Canaries’ last two matches of the season
Former Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere has been appointed as interim manager of Norwich City after the Championship side announced the sacking of head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup.
Thorup had been appointed in May 2024 to replace David Wagner, though he departs the club after three successive defeats. The Canaries currently sit in 14th, and are 13 points off the play-off positions.
Wilshere, who joined the club in October 2024 after leaving a role within the Arsenal academy, will act as caretaker manager for the remaining two matches of the season. He will be assisted by Tony Roberts and Nick Stanley, with assistant head coach Glen Riddersholm leaving the club alongside Thorup.
Wilshere’s two matches in charge will see him face Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough before a final-day clash against relegation-threatened Cardiff City, who are currently managed by Wilshere’s former Arsenal teammate Aaron Ramsey after the Welshman was appointed interim boss last week.
There is not yet any indication as to whether Wilshere could be in line for the full-time job depending on the result of his stint, though the former England midfielder was well-respected during his time as coach of Arsenal’s U18 side, having led them to the 2022/23 FA Youth Cup final.
Speaking on the decision to sack Thorup, Norwich sporting director Ben Knapper said: “While we made this appointment with a long-term focus and in line with our wider club strategy and direction, unfortunately recent results and performances have deemed it necessary for us make a change.
“I’d like to place on record our sincere thanks to Johannes and Glen. They are both fantastic people who worked tirelessly to help improve and move our football club forward.
“We all wish the two of them the best in the next stage of their respective careers,” he added.
Former Arsenal and England midfielder Wilshere retired from playing aged 30 in 2022 after spells with West Ham, Bournemouth and Danish club AGF.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments