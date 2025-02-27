Mikel Arteta reveals potential return dates for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is hoping for some good news from his medical department on the fitness of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Saka and Martinelli have both been sidelined with hamstring injuries, with the England international needing surgery before Christmas.

They are on the comeback trail and could be fit to return after next month’s international break. Arteta is meeting with medical staff on Thursday to find out their exact condition.

Asked if they could be back in early April, the Spaniard said: “I think so but again let’s see how they evolve in the next few weeks to make the right steps and then after that, they’ve been out for a long, long time, so we’re going to have to integrate them as well gradually.

“They are evolving well but they’re still a bit far.

“We have a meeting tomorrow to discuss where they are, especially Gabi, who probably has a chance before Bukayo to come in, but how soon that is, we’ll have to see how it evolves in the next week or 10 days.”

Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge has capitulated in recent weeks and midfielder Jorginho says his side need to “find the solutions” to their goalscoring problems.

The Gunners have failed to find the back of the net in their last two league games as they followed up Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to West Ham with a 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

open image in gallery Jorginho says Arsenal need to ‘find solutions’ to their goalscoring issues ( AP )

Season-ending injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz, in addition to Saka and Martinelli’s absence, has hurt Arteta, whose side are now 13 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool.

“We need to keep pushing, we need to keep going,” the Italian told the club’s official website.

“We need to find the solutions to score, to create more chances in the box, more shots. Everyone needs to step up and do a bit more for the team.

“The willingness of the team is huge and you can see how hard everyone tries and for sure we are going to carry on that way.”

Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo kept faith with the starting XI that was beaten 4-3 at Newcastle three days earlier and was rewarded with an important point in the race for Champions League qualification.

“We responded well at half-time at St James’ Park,” Nuno said.

“The team realised how bad it was and tried to revert. I think it was good that we started the same way, with the same idea.

“We could have changed it but decided not to. I think it was fair to the players.”

PA