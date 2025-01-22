Mikel Arteta happy with Arsenal in ‘really strong position’ in Champions League

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A jubilant Mikel Arteta said Arsenal have put themselves in a really strong position to secure automatic qualification for the Champions League last 16 following their 3-0 win against Dinamo Zagreb.

Declan Rice fired the Gunners ahead within two minutes at the Emirates Stadium before Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard completed the victory in the second half.

The result took Arsenal back up to third in the 36-team table with the top eight assured of avoiding a two-legged knockout clash to reach the next phase.

Arsenal are three points clear of Aston Villa, who currently occupy ninth, with a vastly superior goal difference.

It means the Gunners could even lose their final group fixture against Girona – who have suffered six defeats in their seven games so far – in Spain next week and still be assured of automatic progression.

“I am very happy because this is a massive step, and it has put us in a really strong position before we play the last game in Girona,” said Arteta.

“We scored three goals, created a lot of chances, and dominated the game. We are in a really, really good position and a lot of things have to happen (against us) but we have to do our job in Girona and win the game.”

It was a morale-boosting victory for Arsenal, just days after their Premier League tilt suffered a dent when Villa came from two goals down to snatch a point here.

Rice impressed throughout for the home side with his first Champions League strike – which arrived after only 104 seconds – laying the foundations for Arsenal’s comfortable win.

Havertz also secured his second goal in as many matches, and his 14th of the season.

Havertz has faced criticism this season, with Arteta implored by the club’s fans to sign a new striker this month, but the former Chelsea player now has the same number of goals as he managed last term, in 22 fewer matches.

“It is a brilliant stat, and it shows the perspective against the reality,” said Arteta.

There was one sour note for Arsenal with Myles Lewis-Skelly unable to participate with a knee injury. He is a major doubt for Arsenal’s Premier League clash at Wolves on Saturday.

Arteta continued: “I am not sure (he will be available this weekend). He jarred his knee in the game against Villa. He thought he was OK, and he finished the game.

I am very happy because this is a massive step, and it has put us in a really strong position before we play the last game in Girona Mikel Arteta

“The following day he was not bad and then yesterday he did not feel right. We need some more tests tomorrow. Hopefully it is nothing big, but he will need a scan. The games are coming thick and fast.”

In the opposing dugout, it marked a defeat in Fabio Cannavaro’s first competitive fixture in charge of the Croatian side.

The World Cup winner said: “We conceded a goal after two minutes and it was very tough after that. When you play this kind of team it is not easy. We are talking about a Premier League club.

“Arteta is a really good guy, a professional man, and his philosophy is really good. When you are here for a long time, it means you have the confidence.

“The club and the supporters wants trophies and you need to work hard to achieve this. But it is not easy because the Premier League is massive.”