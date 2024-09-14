Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1726329364

Middlesbrough vs Preston North End LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Riverside Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 14 September 2024 08:01
A general view of The Riverside Stadium
A general view of The Riverside Stadium (The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Middlesbrough face Preston North End in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1726329163

Middlesbrough vs Preston North End

Match ends, Middlesbrough 1, Preston North End 1.

14 September 2024 16:52
1726329144

Middlesbrough vs Preston North End

Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 1, Preston North End 1.

14 September 2024 16:52
1726328989

Middlesbrough vs Preston North End

Neto Borges (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14 September 2024 16:49
1726328898

Middlesbrough vs Preston North End

Foul by George Edmundson (Middlesbrough).

14 September 2024 16:48
1726328863

Middlesbrough vs Preston North End

Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.

14 September 2024 16:47
1726328847

Middlesbrough vs Preston North End

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Freddie Woodman.

14 September 2024 16:47
1726328835

Middlesbrough vs Preston North End

Attempt missed. George Edmundson (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Doak with a cross.

14 September 2024 16:47
1726328785

Middlesbrough vs Preston North End

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Andrew Hughes.

14 September 2024 16:46
1726328734

Middlesbrough vs Preston North End

Attempt missed. Ben Doak (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

14 September 2024 16:45
1726328608

Middlesbrough vs Preston North End

Attempt missed. Matt Clarke (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tommy Conway with a cross following a set piece situation.

14 September 2024 16:43

