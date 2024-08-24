Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1724515270

Middlesbrough vs Portsmouth LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Riverside Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 24 August 2024 08:01
A general view of The Riverside Stadium
A general view of The Riverside Stadium (The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Middlesbrough face Portsmouth in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1724515202

Middlesbrough vs Portsmouth

Match ends, Middlesbrough 2, Portsmouth 2.

24 August 2024 17:00
1724515112

Middlesbrough vs Portsmouth

Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 2, Portsmouth 2.

24 August 2024 16:58
1724515027

Middlesbrough vs Portsmouth

Attempt missed. Luke Ayling (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

24 August 2024 16:57
1724515022

Middlesbrough vs Portsmouth

Attempt blocked. Delano Burgzorg (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Micah Hamilton.

24 August 2024 16:57
1724514973

Middlesbrough vs Portsmouth

Attempt saved. Harvey Blair (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

24 August 2024 16:56
1724514917

Middlesbrough vs Portsmouth

Foul by Luke Ayling (Middlesbrough).

24 August 2024 16:55
1724514661

Middlesbrough vs Portsmouth

Goal! Middlesbrough 2, Portsmouth 2. Tommy Conway (Middlesbrough) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

24 August 2024 16:51
1724514599

Middlesbrough vs Portsmouth

Penalty Middlesbrough. Isaiah Jones draws a foul in the penalty area.

24 August 2024 16:49
1724514508

Middlesbrough vs Portsmouth

Attempt blocked. Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Barlaser with a cross.

24 August 2024 16:48
1724514493

Middlesbrough vs Portsmouth

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Will Norris.

24 August 2024 16:48

