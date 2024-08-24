Middlesbrough vs Portsmouth LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Riverside Stadium
Follow live coverage as Middlesbrough face Portsmouth in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Middlesbrough vs Portsmouth
Match ends, Middlesbrough 2, Portsmouth 2.
Middlesbrough vs Portsmouth
Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 2, Portsmouth 2.
Middlesbrough vs Portsmouth
Attempt missed. Luke Ayling (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Middlesbrough vs Portsmouth
Attempt blocked. Delano Burgzorg (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Micah Hamilton.
Middlesbrough vs Portsmouth
Attempt saved. Harvey Blair (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Middlesbrough vs Portsmouth
Foul by Luke Ayling (Middlesbrough).
Middlesbrough vs Portsmouth
Goal! Middlesbrough 2, Portsmouth 2. Tommy Conway (Middlesbrough) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Middlesbrough vs Portsmouth
Penalty Middlesbrough. Isaiah Jones draws a foul in the penalty area.
Middlesbrough vs Portsmouth
Attempt blocked. Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Barlaser with a cross.
Middlesbrough vs Portsmouth
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Will Norris.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments