Middlesborough break silence on Rob Edwards’ departure to Wolves

Middlesborough have said they “reluctantly” agreed to the departure of former head coach Rob Edwards, who has swapped the Championship high-fliers for top-flight relegation candidates Wolves.

Edwards, a former Wolves player, first-team coach, Under-18, Under-23 and caretaker boss, only joined Middlesborough in the summer.

But five months on he has stepped into the position recently vacated by Vitor Pereira, who was sacked earlier this month. The Molineux outfit are bottom of the Premier League table on just two points after 11 games.

Edwards leaves Boro second in the table.

Middlesborough released a statement on Wednesday saying: “Middlesbrough FC can confirm that Rob Edwards has now officially resigned his post as head coach after agreeing a contract with Wolves.

“Rob had signed a three-year contract with ourselves during the summer, but after he made it clear he was keen to join Wolves, we reluctantly agreed a figure of compensation for both himself and one of his first team coaches, Harry Watling.”

Edwards, who made more than 100 appearances for Wolves as a player, has signed a three and a half year contract with the club. Wolves paid Boro £3m in compensation to extricate Edwards from his contract.

The 42-year-old was stood down from Boro’s game against Birmingham City on Saturday.

The Boro statement continued pointedly: “On Saturday the Riverside came together as one, players, staff, and supporters, and you could feel the sense of unity which is at the core of our club. To everyone involved, we would like to say thank you.

“Adi Viveash took charge of team affairs last Saturday and will continue to do so during the interim period.

“Let’s stay together. UTB.”