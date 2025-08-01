Michelle Agyemang praises England squad for ‘taking me under their wing’ at Euro 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michelle Agyemang has praised England’s squad for taking her “under their wing” during the Lionesses’ victorious Euro 2025 campaign.

Agyemang, 19, was the youngest member of the squad for the competition in Switzerland and came into the team with just one England cap as Sarina Wiegman looked to integrate new players into the successful squad that won Euro 2022.

Despite a quiet group stage Agyemang sprung onto the scene with vital equalising goals in the quarter-final against Sweden and the semi-final versus Italy, eventually going on to be named as Young Player of the Tournament.

And the Arsenal striker labelled her international teammates as “so loving, kind and caring” when praising how they welcomed her into the squad.

England’s Michelle Agyemang enjoyed a breakthrough tournament ( PA Wire )

"A lot of them took me in because I was the youngest in the team," Agyemang said when speaking to BBC Breakfast.

"It can be hard sometimes but everyone was so willing to help me. They took me under their wing. I have only been around for a short time but they were so loving, kind and caring."

"Everyone, no matter your role, the backroom staff and the staff behind the staff, everyone is valued in this team and you can see it with the way we celebrated," Agyemang continued.

"We all did it together. To see it come off in the end shows how together we were and I'm so grateful that we have such a good team around us, and it made it so special."

Speaking on the celebrations after the win, Agyemang said that “a lot of gratitude is the main feeling I am feeling”.

"I did cry a little bit because it was so surreal to see the change from the first game all the way to the final. At times it was difficult, but we made it and I was just grateful to God for that.

"As soon as Chloe's [Kelly] penalty went in, I was just in disbelief. It was just mad. I have never been part of anything like that before,” she added.

The Lionesses return to action on Saturday 29 November, when they face China at Wembley ahead of beginning their preparations for the 2027 World Cup.