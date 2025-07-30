Lionesses announce first Wembley fixture since Euro 2025 triumph

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

European champions England have announced they will play China, the champions of Asia, at Wembley in November as the Lionesses turn their attention towards the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

England celebrated their Euro 2025 triumph with a memorable homecoming outside Buckingham Palace on Tuesday but Sarina Wiegman is already looking ahead to the start of England’s World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Lionesses will play China at Wembley on Saturday 29 November, in their third match at the national stadium this year. England also played at Wembley for the wins over Spain and Portugal before the Euros.

England will return to Wembley later this year after celebrating their Euros triumph ( Getty Images )

England will arrange fixtures for the international window in October, while details of a second November game have also yet to be announced.

England played China during the group stages of the 2023 World Cup, winning 6-1.

“After an incredible month and the celebrations this week, we are already planning ahead,” England manager Wiegman said. “It will be special to have a final visit to Wembley this year and something for us all to look forward to once the new season starts.

“Even though we have just finished the Euro, our World Cup qualifiers are not too far away. There are not many opportunities for us to play non-European opposition in the calendar, so I am happy we have been able to secure a top Asian side like China for this Fifa window.

“I’m sure China will give us a very different game to what we experienced in Australia. Whenever we face a squad where most of the players are based away from Europe or the United States, it is a new challenge. And with the start of the qualification campaign soon approaching, this will be valuable experience with the 2027 World Cup in mind.”