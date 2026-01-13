Michael Carrick outlines vision and philosophy for Manchester United after head coach appointment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michael Carrick gave an insight into his footballing philosophy and how he wants to lead Manchester United after being appointed as head coach until the end of the season.

Carrick replaced caretaker boss Darren Fletcher on Tuesday evening and will lead the first team for the rest of the campaign with the aim of earning a Champions League place.

Carrick previously took charge of the club for three matches following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2021.

He then spent three years in charge of Middlesbrough, reaching the Championship play-offs in 2023, before being relieved of his duties last summer.

Speaking on the Inside Carrington Podcast, Carrick touched on his return to Old Trafford saying: “It’s an unbelievable feeling to come back through the doors and be part of the club again. It’s been part of my life for so long and the fact that I left the club for a number of years, it’s never really left me.

“For me to be back in this position there’s two sides of it. There’s the personal side, the relationships and seeing people but I’m quickly focused on doing the job. It’s a big responsibility, a massive pleasure and a privilege to be here.

“We want to do a good job and this place deserves that.”

open image in gallery Michael Carrick will take charge of his first training sessions on Wednesday as he prepares for this weekend's Manchester derby ( Manchester United via Getty Imag )

Carrick was then asked what he had learned from his experiences away from the club as well as his previous three games in charge.

He responded: “Even at the time I really enjoyed it. It felt natural and you never know how it’s going to feel. I was pretty calm; I understand and feel the responsibility. It’s a big, old football club, my favourite one in the world and it has extremes at times.

“The highs are high and the disappointments can be low but that’s why it’s worth the success and effort to get there. I’m massively driven to feel that and help other people feel that.”

open image in gallery Carrick outlined his vision for how he wants Man Utd to play going forward ( Action Images via Reuters )

Though Carrick has only been appointed on a short term deal he outlined his vision and philosophy for United going forward which includes a desire for ‘exciting’ football.

“We want to win games. It goes without saying. There are different ways of doing it, different scenarios and situations in games,” said the new head coach.

“You might have to play a certain way but I think it’s working with the players and helping them get better individually which will help the team improve. It’s about being there to help support them and we’re all in it together.

“I know it comes down to results. Hopefully we can play a really exciting type of football, be positive and bring excitement. I want to be off my seat, enjoying watching the boys play and results must come from that.”

Carrick also revealed that his players must understand the basics of what it takes to be a Manchester United player and talent or ability will be built on those foundations.

“It takes a lot of hard work,” said Carrick on representing United.

“It takes a lot humility and hard work, I’ll say it a lot, it takes hard work. You have to stay grounded and understand that talent and ability are one thing, and the privilege of playing is one thing, but it comes back to the basics, treating people right, respecting people, look after and fighting for each other.

“The rest comes on top whether that’s tactics, technique, goal celebrations whatever that is it needs to be underpinned by a foundation of ‘we’re all in this together and we need to fight for everything we can get’.”