Diogo Dalot says Man Utd must pull together and put FA Cup heartache behind them

Diogo Dalot says Manchester United’s players must pull together and put their FA Cup heartache behind them as the squad wait to find out who will lead them through the remainder of the season.

The Red Devils are set to end the campaign with more managers than cup matches having fallen at the first hurdle in both domestic competitions for the first time since 1981-82.

August’s Carabao Cup humiliation at Grimsby was the nadir of Ruben Amorim’s reign and interim boss Darren Fletcher oversaw United’s deflating 2-1 exit to Brighton in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

It meant the Old Trafford club’s trophy dreams ended just 11 days into 2026 and heightened the spotlight on both ownership and leadership, with director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada facing a big couple of days.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick are the frontrunners to take charge for the rest of a season in which seventh-placed United’s sole focus will be climbing into the Champions League qualification spots.

That role starts with Saturday’s derby clash at home to Premier League title contenders Manchester City and Dalot has called for togetherness after the disappointment of bowing out of the FA Cup.

“Not just the leaders but all the group – you have to find ways to overcome this,” the full-back told MUTV.

“To find energy between each other, to come to training, be professional, try to give your best during the week to prepare a big game.

“We know this type of game can change momentum, can give the crowd a bit more energy to get us through.

“But, to be honest, credit to (the supporters), because even though (against Brighton) in the difficult period they are always pushing us forward.”

The Press Association understands United’s players now have two pre-planned days off, so the club’s short-term future should be clear by the time preparations for City step up on Wednesday.

Fletcher has been considered an outsider to take the role despite being parachuted in following Amorim’s sacking and the under-18s coach expects to get more clarity about his future on Monday.

The 41-year-old has been called in for a morning meeting at Carrington having claimed not to have spoken to the club’s leadership about the future during his week in temporary charge.

Fletcher may form part of the first-team backroom staff under whoever is appointed having been disappointed not to oversee a win across his two games as interim United boss.

“I am more disappointed than anybody, really, because I care for the club, and I want the club to do well, and I want the players to do well,” Fletcher said with what are likely to be his final words as caretaker.

“I genuinely mean it’s not about me. I’ve had my time as a player. It’s in the bank now, it’s done. Loved every minute of it, was very lucky.

“It’s all about them, but we need to help them, the club need to help them, and they need to help themselves.”