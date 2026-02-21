Michael Carrick eager to avoid Man United mood swings after flying start

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michael Carrick believes his Manchester United players never let themselves get carried away by their flying start under him.

The Red Devils could barely have wished for a better impact from Carrick as he steered them to four consecutive victories after succeeding Ruben Amorim as head coach last month.

Scraping a draw at West Ham in their last match on February 10 may have seemed a disappointment to many fans – not least Frank Ilett, whose well-publicised wait for a haircut continued as United failed to win a fifth straight game.

But Carrick said his players had not taken the result at the London Stadium as a step back.

“We’ve got to be bit balanced in terms of not getting carried away before that (West Ham) game in terms of winning games, and certainly not getting carried away if we don’t come away with the three points,” he said ahead of Monday’s match against Everton.

“There’s an understanding of games are tough to win in this league, and it’s proven, not just for us. A lot of the performance in terms of the control and how we went about the game was there, there were a lot of good things in the game.

“It probably got open towards the end when we were chasing it a little bit more, but we looked dangerous.

“And scoring a late goals is a big positive, so I think it’s an important point for us. Yeah, of course, we wanted to win the game, but certainly we’re not thinking that it was all bad or it’s a big negative.”

United sit fourth in the Premier League heading into their next challenge against Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, with the Toffees led by one of Carrick’s former United bosses, David Moyes.

open image in gallery Everton manager David Moyes was one of Carrick’s old United bosses (Martin Rickett/PA)

“David’s teams are hard to play against, he’s such a good manager, and with the experience he’s got, he knows what it takes to have success in this league,” Carrick said.

“It’s one where we’ve had a lot of time to look forward to it. Going away to Everton, I know it’s a new stadium but historically it’s always been tough.

“The supporters and the atmosphere they create, it’s always been one of the toughest ones when I’ve played away from home so we’re aware of that and try to be our best where we can.

“We’ve got things to improve on, but we’ve got a good base and a good foundation moving forward, good spirit. So we’ll have to draw on pretty much all of that.”

United may be able to welcome back midfielder Mason Mount, with Carrick revealing he was getting closer to a return after not featuring since the Manchester derby in mid-January.