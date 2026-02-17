Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Man United set Marcus Rashford price amid Barcelona interest

Michael Carrick could bring Marcus Rashford back to Manchester United
  • Manchester United will not reduce their £26m asking price for Marcus Rashford, despite suggestions Barcelona may seek to renegotiate the deal.
  • Barcelona holds an option to purchase the England international for the agreed sum at the end of his loan spell.
  • Rashford, who has impressed with 10 goals and 11 assists in 34 appearances, has expressed a desire to remain with the La Liga champions.
  • The 28-year-old has not played for Manchester United since December 2024, having been exiled by former coach Ruben Amorim and subsequently loaned to Aston Villa.
  • A permanent move for Rashford would remove one of the largest salaries from Manchester United's wage bill, who have since acquired three new forwards.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in