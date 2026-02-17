Man United set Marcus Rashford price amid Barcelona interest
- Manchester United will not reduce their £26m asking price for Marcus Rashford, despite suggestions Barcelona may seek to renegotiate the deal.
- Barcelona holds an option to purchase the England international for the agreed sum at the end of his loan spell.
- Rashford, who has impressed with 10 goals and 11 assists in 34 appearances, has expressed a desire to remain with the La Liga champions.
- The 28-year-old has not played for Manchester United since December 2024, having been exiled by former coach Ruben Amorim and subsequently loaned to Aston Villa.
- A permanent move for Rashford would remove one of the largest salaries from Manchester United's wage bill, who have since acquired three new forwards.
