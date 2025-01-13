Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The rescheduled Merseyside derby is set to be played on Wednesday 12 February as Everton host Liverpool at Goodison Park for the final time.

The Premier League fixture was postponed in December due to high winds as Storm Darragh hit the United Kingdom.

With a crowded calendar, it has taken time to find a slot to hold the fixture, but the new date has now been confirmed subject to Liverpool avoiding the Champions League play offs.

Arne Slot’s side currently top the table in Europe and look all but certain to finish in the top eight in the revamped first phase of the competition, earning direct progress to the round of 16.

Provided that is the case, they will visit their near neighbours at 7.30pm on 12 February.

Liverpool are also riding high at the top of the Premier League and will hope to take another significant step towards the title with victory against their rivals.

Everton, though, are fighting a significant battle of their own as they bid to stave off relegation after appointing David Moyes as Sean Dyche’s replacement.

Moyes has returned to the club for a second stint nearly 12 years after departing for Manchester United as he looks to restore respectability ahead of a move to a new stadium on Bramley Moore Dock in the summer.

They will visit Liverpool at Anfield on 2 April later in the season.