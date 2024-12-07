When could Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool be replayed?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park between Everton and Liverpool has been postponed with Storm Darragh battering the UK.

The decision will give the authorities a headache to squeeze the replayed fixture into an already packed calendar.

Everton’s statement insisted more information would follow concerning the new date for the fixture, with the reverse fixture at Anfield due on 2 April 2025.

A Toffees statement read: “Following a Safety Advisory Group meeting at Goodison Park, attended by officials from both clubs, as well as representatives from Merseyside Police and Liverpool City Council this morning, it was decided that, due to the risk to safety in the local area due to strong wind gusts, and an amber severe wind warning that remains in place until 6am on Sunday, today’s fixture should be postponed on safety grounds.

“Information relating to a rearranged date for the fixture will be announced in due course. All tickets purchased for the original fixture will remain valid for the rearranged fixture.”

With Arne Slot’s side in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals and both sides due to play in the FA Cup third round in the new year, the Reds’ position at the top of the Champions League could offer some relief, given they will avoid the play-offs.

That would enable Liverpool to avoid two games in the knockout phase play-offs on 11-12 February and 18-19 February 2025, presenting an opportunity to play the first Merseyside derby of the season.

Liverpool face Accrington Stanley on 11 January in the FA Cup, while Sean Dyche’s side have a tie against Peterborough on 9 January.

Should either side progress, then they will have a fourth round tie on 8-9 February 2025, while further cup ties could await in the fifth round on 1-2 March 2025 and the quarter-finals on 29-30 March 2025.

Liverpool travel to Southampton on 18 December for the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, victory would add two more fixtures to their workload: The semi-final first leg is scheduled for 8 January, with the second leg on 5 February.

Failure to beat Saints could offer one more window for the fixture to be replayed, the first would not be possible given Everton’s third round FA Cup tie with Peterborough is just 24 hours later.