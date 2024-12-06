Storm Darragh latest: UK braces for 90mph winds and heavy rain as Met Office issues rare red weather warning
Disruption to travel likely from Friday night as storm begins to hit
The Met Office has issued its most extreme red weather warning as Storm Darragh brings life-threatening 90mph winds in Wales and parts of southwestern England.
The red alert is the first to be issued since Storm Isha in January, with forecasters warning of significant disruption, including damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.
A flurry of yellow and amber warnings have also been issued across the UK for snow, winds and torrential rain, with flooding expected in several parts of the country.
A yellow warning for rain will be in place for Northern Ireland and Wales, which were badly affected by flooding during Storm Bert, from 3pm today until 12pm tomorrow, while two amber alerts over winds posing a threat to life are in force on Saturday.
Swathes of Scotland are also subject to an alert for snow on Friday, with up to 20cm expected. Rhondda Cynon Taf, where between 200 and 300 properties were flooded during Storm Bert last month, is set to be hit by heavy rain once again.
The Met Office said the wind may cause disruption to travel, with difficult driving conditions likely. National Highways, which runs the UK’s motorways and busiest A-roads, has issued a severe weather alert for Saturday.
Welsh deputy FM urges residents to take extreme care as red warning issued
Welsh deputy first minister Huw Irranca-Davies has warned there may be very significant impacts from the storm and urged people to take extreme care this weekend.
“Red warnings are issued when there is a potential threat to life, and therefore it is essential that people in Wales heed the warnings and take very great care if they are travelling on Saturday,” he said.
“Welsh local authorities, emergency services and Natural Resources Wales have activated their preparedness structures in readiness for Storm Darragh. I urge people to make sure they are aware of the warning levels for their local area and to follow all official advice.”
What travel disruption is forecast so far?
With winds of up to 90mph forecast along some coastal areas, Stena Line said the storm would be “impacting” some ferries over the coming days, and Bristol Airport said disruption was expected.
National Rail said the storm is likely to affect services across the whole network, advising people to check their journey in full before travelling as it may mean last services of the day are cancelled and passengers may not reach their destination.
Longleat Safari Park closed on Saturday due to Storm Darragh
Longleat Safari Park will be closed to visitors on Saturay as Storm Darragh batters the country.
The Swindon Advertiser quoted a spokesperson for the Wiltshire safari park as saying: “We are sorry but due to the weather forecast, we have taken the decision to close on Saturday to ensure you are kept safe ... We are currently planning to re-open on Sunday. If that changes we will update our website and social media.”
The park is home to 120 species, including aardvarks, elephants, crocodiles, lions and cheetahs.
All football in Wales cancelled as Storm Darragh to batter country
As Storm Darragh batters the UK, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) has announced that all football matches scheduled for Saturday 7 December have been postponed.
The Met Office has issued its most extreme red weather warning, with Storm Darragh bringing life-threatening 90mph winds in Wales and parts of southwestern England.
The FAW have followed advice from the Met Office to call off all Saturday football in the country, with Friday and Sunday matches set to be considered on a case-by-case basis.
HM Coastguard issues warning over dangerously large waves
HM Coastguard has issued a warning to stay well away from the coast as winds are expected to reach up to 90mph in areas with exposed coastlines.
Storm Darragh: How to prepare as Met Office warns strong winds set to batter UK
The Met Office has issued guidance on how to protect yourself from strong winds which includes protecting your property from damage and people from injury.
Forecasters advise that you make sure any loose items such as bins, pots, garden furniture, and trampolines have been safely secured, with any shed and garage doors locked. If you live near the coast, make sure to check the forecasts and be careful if walking near cliffs, ensuring any dogs are kept on a lead.
You should also make sure you plan your route before setting off, by listening for travel updates and checking for road closures and delays, the Met Office says. Make sure you take a fully charged mobile phone and keep any essentials such as warm clothing and a torch in your car.
What is a red weather warning and why do the Met Office issue them?
Red is the most serious weather warning the Met Office can issue. It means dangerous weather is expected and people are urged to take action to keep themselves and others safe.
Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said red warnings are given based on “the impact, not the severity” of the weather.
Red warnings are issued “relatively infrequently”, according to the Met Office.
The last red warning in the UK was issued in January for winds in north-east Scotland. Gusts of up to 99mph from Storm Isha killed two people and left tens of thousands of homes without power.
Since the Met Office began issuing red warnings in 2011, there have been 20, with typically one or two a year.
Highly unusual red weather warning should be heeded, RAC warns
RAC spokesperson Alice Simpson said: “A red weather warning is highly unusual and should be heeded as it can indicate a risk to life.
“With parts of Wales and the South West set to be battered by the wind between 3am and 11am on Saturday, we strongly advise drivers to postpone their journeys if they can.
“Anyone who must drive should stick to major roads, reduce their speed significantly, always keep a firm grip of the steering wheel and be on high alert for debris in the road.
“Exposed rural and coastal routes will be particularly treacherous. Drivers in these areas should be wary of any high-sided vehicles as they are at risk of being buffeted off course or, worse still, blown over.
“We also suggest parking well away from large trees due to the danger of falling branches or whole trees being uprooted.”
What weather can UK expect in wake of Storm Darragh?
According to the Met Office, colder northly winds will move across the UK behind Storm Darragh – bringing a risk of overnight frosts and the chance of some wintry showers mostly over high ground on Sunday.
The national forecaster said: “As we go through Monday high pressure becomes centred over the UK and conditions become much more settled with an increasing risk of overnight frost and fog, especially in northern parts of the UK.”
National Highways issues travel advice for motorists
Dale Hipkiss, duty manager at National Highways, said: “If you're planning to drive over the next few days, prepare in advance for the journey and take extra care on the roads.
“If weather conditions become challenging, adjust your driving behaviour to manage the conditions as safely as possible.
“It’s also a good idea for drivers to check their vehicles, such as tyres, coolant and oil levels, before heading out to reduce the risk of breakdowns.”
