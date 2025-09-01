Merlin Rohl completes loan move to Everton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Everton have brought in Merlin Rohl from Freiburg as David Moyes made his ninth summer signing and succeeded in his bid to add another central midfielder to his revamped squad.

The Germany Under-21 international has joined on a season-long loan but with an obligation for Everton to buy him for €21m next summer.

Rohl, 23, has become Everton’s ninth summer signing and the second to arrive on loan, after Jack Grealish. Charly Alcaraz, Thierno Barry, Mark Travers, Adam Aznou, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Tom King and Tyler Dibling all signed on permanent deals in a window when Everton spent around £110m.

Moyes said: “We’re really pleased to bring Merlin to Everton. He’s a Germany Under-21 international who will add different qualities to our existing midfield options.

“He’s an exciting prospect who we’ve followed at the club for some time, and we’re all looking forward to working with him as we continue to build a squad and team at Everton.”

Rohl, who helped Freiburg finish fifth in the Bundesliga last season, said he believed his style of play will endear him to the Everton supporters.

He explained: “The Everton fans are passionate and demand hard work and that’s what I like as it matches what I can bring.

“I see myself as a box-to-midfielder and I feel I can bring my qualities to this team after having discussions with the manager. I think versatility is a strength of mine and the style of my game will suit the Premier League.

“I’m really excited and full of joy to sign for Everton. It’s a big club, with great history and great fans. It’s the right time for me to join Everton. It feels like a shifting point for the club. The future looks really good and I’m excited to be part of it.

“I’ve watched the evolution of the club closely. With the manager and stadium, there are a lot of positives. I just love to play football and can’t wait to play in front of such passionate fans in such a great stadium.”

On a busy day, Everton loaned youngsters Harrison Armstrong to Preston, Tyler Onyango to Stockport and Isaac Heath to Accrington and sold striker Youssef Chermiti to Rangers for an initial £8m.