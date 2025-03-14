Mats Hummels apologises for ‘horrendous’ mistake as red card costs Roma in Europa League

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mats Hummels has apologised for his “stupid and horrendous” red card after his dismissal proved costly for Roma in the Europa League.

The Italian capital club exited the competition after a 3-1 defeat to Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames, with the Basque side overturning a first-leg deficit to progress 4-3 on aggregate.

Hummels was shown red just 11 minutes in to the second leg after giving the ball away in his own half and chopping down Maroan Sannadi.

A double from Nico Williams helped the hosts power in front and though Leandro Paredes scored a penalty late on, it was not enough to force the tie into extra time.

The vastly experienced Hummels immediately apologised to fans and his teammates on social media after a disappointing night for Roma.

“I am so sorry,” the 36-year-old German defender said. “I want to apologise to our fans and my teammates.

“I let everyone down today with a mistake that was simply stupid and horrendous. These games used to be the games my team could rely on me, now I f***** up and cost the whole club the dream of winning the Europa League. Don‘t know what else to say, I am as disappointed [with] me like all of you.”

A World Cup winner in 2014, Hummels is yet to taste continental success despite winning five Bundesliga titles during his time with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.

He moved to Italy at the start of this season and has helped solidify Roma after a difficult start, with the club climbing the Serie A table on a run of five successive league wins under Claudio Ranieri.

Ranieri reversed his retirement to take up the managerial post at the club for a third time in November.