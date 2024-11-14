Claudio Ranieri ends retirement to take charge of Roma for third time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Claudio Ranieri has ended his retirement to return to Roma for a third spell.

The veteran coach had been expected to walk away from the sport after he guided Cagliari to safety in May, almost 40 years after his first managerial role.

Ranieri, 73, has been tempted back by Roma – where he enjoyed a two-year spell in 2009 and a short tenure five years ago – and will take charge of the Serie A club until the end of the season.

The one-time Roma player will then move into a senior executive role where he will act as an advisor to the ownership group.

“AS Roma is pleased to announce that Claudio Ranieri is the new Head Coach of the First Team,” a club statement read.

“At the conclusion of the season, Claudio will transition into a senior executive role, where he will be an adviser to the ownership on all sporting matters at the club.

“The search for a future coach will proceed over the next months. Claudio will have input in that decision as well.”

Ranieri memorably guided Leicester to a shock Premier League title 2016 and had other spells in England with Chelsea, Fulham and Watford.

The Italian is Roma’s fourth manager of 2024 after Jose Mourinho, Daniele de Rossi and Ivan Juric, who was sacked on Sunday.

The first match in charge for Ranieri will be a trip to former club Napoli on November 24 followed by a Europa League clash away to Tottenham.