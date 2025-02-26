Australian radio host axed after ‘disgusting’ comments on Matildas and women’s football

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Australian radio station has parted ways with a presenter after comments he made about the Matildas and women’s football were condemned as “disgusting” and misogynistic.

Marty Sheargold, a broadcaster and comedian, was met with outrage after he compared the Australian side to schoolgirls with “infighting” and “friendship issues”.

Sheargold went on to ask his co-hosts if they had any “men’s sport” to talk about after a discussion about Australia’s defeat to the United States in the SheBelieves Cup on Monday.

"There's something wrong with the Matildas. They had that wonderful tournament out here where we all fell in love with them, even though they didn't make the quarters," Sheargold said, referring to the 2023 World Cup where Australia reached the semi-finals on home soil.

Rosie Malone, who played field hockey for Australia, posted an edited version of Sheargold's comments on social media, describing them as "disgusting" and "horrendous”.

"It's 2025 and something like this is being aired on prime-time radio," she posted. "I heard this on the radio yesterday — on the way to training and all I could think about was the young girls sitting in the car with their parents, maybe on the way to or from their own training sessions hearing this.

"I'm sure many of them would have been hurt and confused. I was in disbelief.”

Matildas players Alex Chidiac and Clare Wheeler responded to Malone's Instagram post, with Chidiac saying she was "so sick" of such commentary and Wheeler saying "sport is for everyone and these views are for no one."

Southern Cross Austereo, the parent company of Triple M, announced on Wednesday that they had mutually parted ways with Sheargold.

“Triple M and Marty Sheargold have mutually agreed to part ways,” a statement said. “Southern Cross Austereo (SCA) takes its responsibility to listeners, shareholders, and clients seriously and its programming should align with the standards and expectations of its audience.

“Right now, it’s clear this is a moment for reflection and review. Triple M, and the wider SCA network, will continue to take all necessary steps to support staff.

“A new Drive show will be announced in due course. Triple M acknowledges Marty’s contribution over the past four years, and we wish him well for the future.”

Beau Busch, the chief executive of Professional Footballers Australia, said that Sheargold’s remarks were “disgusting, pathetic and deeply misogynistic”.

He added: "The Matildas have inspired countless Australians as players and fans. To diminish their achievements — or women's sport more broadly — is not just insulting but shows a fundamental misunderstanding of the importance of our sport in this country."

The 53-year-old Sheargold has apologised. “Having mutually agreed to part ways with the Triple M Network, I fully understand the gravity of my comments.

“I’d like to sincerely apologise to the Matildas and the broader organisation. I would also like to thank my immediate team for their hard work and apologise for the situation they now find themselves in.”

Additional reporting by AP