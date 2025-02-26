Why England continue standing with Spain as Luis Rubiales casts shadow over Wembley

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When England step out to face Spain at Wembley tonight, there won’t be any talk of “revenge”. Instead, there is a reminder of the importance of speaking up. The Lionesses may have been beaten by Spain in the Fifa Women’s World Cup final in August 2023, but it was what followed on that night in Sydney that continues to overshadow the world champions and their achievements. Jenni Hermoso will not be at Wembley, but the England players will continue to stand in solidarity with the forward and the Spanish team after Luis Rubiales was found guilty of kissing her without her consent during their trophy celebrations.

Over 18 months have passed since what should have been the proudest moment of Hermoso’s career was taken away from her. It was only last week that a Madrid court found the former president of the Spanish football federation guilty of sexual assault, delivering a conclusion, of sorts, to her ordeal. Hermoso has signalled her intention to appeal after Rubiales was cleared of a separate charge of coercion, after allegedly pressuring Hermoso into saying the kiss was consensual. Jorge Vilda, Spain’s World Cup-winning coach, was also acquitted of coercion.

There may be a temptation for England and Spain to banish Rubiales, who may also appeal the ruling, from their thoughts as they meet again on the Wembley stage – but what occurred at the Women’s World Cup final left such a mark on the women’s game that it cannot be forgotten. “I think we have to keep talking about it, unfortunately,” said England manager Sarina Wiegman, “and we have to keep telling the world that we stand in solidarity with them and hopefully it will make change. I think it has already made change.”

open image in gallery Jenni Hermoso, Spain’s record goalscorer, has not played for her country since October, her international career on pause as she was put through a sexual assault trial following the non-consensual kiss from former president of the Spanish football federation Luis Rubiales ( BBC )

That is not a position shared by everyone, however. After Wiegman praised Hermoso and called on the importance of asking for change, her counterpart Montse Tome refused to answer questions around the Rubiales verdict. Tome was Vilda’s assistant during the World Cup and was called as a witness in Rubiales’s defence during his trial. “Now the case is coming to an end, it is clear we have sided with the player,” Tome said. “We hope things will go back to normal now. We want to focus on football and we are focused on the match tomorrow.”

Aitana Bonmati, Spain’s star player and two-time Ballon d’Or winner, was more than happy to discuss off-field issues and expressed surprise that Rubiales was acquitted of the coercion charge. “Everybody here knows what has happened in the last few months and years,” the 27-year-old said. “We have battled hard and we know what we have done has not been in vain. I have to believe [that change will follow]. I believe this case happened for a reason and makes us more respectable as women.”

There has been a connection between England and Spain since Sydney, as Wiegman highlighted the “special community” of the women’s game. The Lionesses recognise the injustice of a team as talented as Spain having to fight against its own federation to bring about change, and there is immense respect for how they have used their positions to speak out. The England players who have club teammates in the Spanish dressing room have praised their professionalism and performance levels while having to testify in court.

“It is a testament to the players, to be so brave and speak out but also to still be performing at the level that they are,” said England striker Alessia Russo, who plays with Spain’s Mariona Caldentey and Laia Codina at Arsenal. “They have acted with so much calmness through it all. We stand with them and back them all the way.” Lucy Bronze, who played with several Spain players including Bonmati and Alexia Putellas during her spell at Barcelona, spoke of England wanting the Spain squad to “get what they deserve” and enjoy their football. “I appreciate their words,” replied Bonmati. “We didn’t feel alone.”

open image in gallery England manager Sarina Wiegman and forward Alessia Russo added their support for the Spanish squad during Tuesday’s press conference at Wembley Stadium ( The FA/Getty )

The skill and mental toughness of the Spanish team has risen above many of their off-field issues. Even last week, in an emotional match against Belgium taking place on the night after the Rubiales verdict was returned, Spain scored two stoppage-time goals to come from behind and win 3-2. “It says first of all that they are a very good team but it also says that they show resilience and they are so brave,” said Wiegman. “We are continuing to make change in society and we are proud of that,” Bonmati said. “We know we have to suffer a lot and that makes us stronger and more champions.”

Spain’s focus ahead of this summer’s Euros will be on lifting the trophy without outside distractions. They also want to take another step on the journey that England themselves have been on since winning the Euros at Wembley in 2022. “They set a great example on and off the pitch,” said Bonmati. The Spanish players saw the transformational effect on the Women’s Super League in England since the Euros, and have questioned why Spain’s Liga Feminine didn’t experience the same impact after the World Cup. “I really feel that nothing changed in Spain,” said Caldentey after joining Arsenal last year.

Rubiales and Vilda are now out of the picture, following the #SeAcabo (It’s Over) movement in Spain, which brought a wave of protests across the country. But Hermoso, Spain’s record goalscorer, has not played for her country since October, her international career on pause as she was put through a sexual assault trial. Tome has said the door is not closed on any player returning to the squad and made her decision to omit the 34-year-old based on “sporting merit”.

She will miss Wembley, though, which carries additional significance for the visitors. “A legendary, historic stadium,” Bonmati smiled. Winning there would be another defining moment for the world champions. “We want to celebrate the football, we want to be talking about the football,” Wiegman said, but there is a bigger picture too. Wiegman praised Hermoso for her “remarkable courage and bravery” but the forward’s career has not been the same since Sydney. Which is why England will stand by her, and alongside Spain.