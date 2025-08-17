Mark Chapman opens with quip as Match of the Day begins life after Gary Lineker

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mark Chapman opened with a joke as he introduced the first Saturday night Match of the Day since Gary Lineker’s departure from the show.

Chapman is one of three new presenters on the BBC’s Saturday night highlights show, rotating with Kelly Cates and Gabby Logan, and was first up in the chair at the start of the new season.

Introducing the show, Chapman said: “The Premier League is back and Match of the Day is back. You may have seen and heard there’s a big change to the show this season, and that is that Wayne Rooney has joined is us as a regular pundit.

“Some things don’t change though, and Alan (Shearer) is still here.”

Former England captain Rooney, 39, has joined the show after leaving his most recent spell in management at Plymouth back in December.

Chapman, 51, has previously hosted Match of the Day when Lineker was unavailable, and was the regular host of the Sunday show, Match of the Day 2.

From this season, the Sunday highlights, as well as the new Champions League highlights show, will all be known as Match of the Day.

On Wednesday, Cates hosted a programme to preview the new Premier League season alongside Rooney, Danny Murphy and Julien Laurens. Logan is due to host Match of the Day’s Sunday night programme this week.

open image in gallery Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan will share hosting duties of Match of the Day ( PA )

Lineker’s final show came at the end of last season on 26 May in a long-planned move.

The 64-year-old had planned to front the BBC’s live coverage of the FA Cup and 2026 World Cup, but brought forward his departure following a social media row in which he shared a post about Zionism featuring a depiction of a rat, historically used as an antisemitic trope.

Lineker, the BBC’s highest-paid presenter and host of Match of the Day since 1999, apologised unreservedly for the post but said it was “best for all concerned” if he left completely.

