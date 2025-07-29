‘A case of quit or be quitted’: Gary Lineker on why he left the BBC

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gary Lineker has revealed his BBC departure was a case of "quit or be quitted", rather than a decision entirely of his own volition.

The 64-year-old former Match Of The Day presenter made the admission during an interview with The New World, previously The New European. Asked if his exit was "of his own volition, or a case of quit or be quitted?", Lineker replied, "the latter".

His departure from the corporation followed a controversial social media post about Zionism, which featured a depiction of a rat – an image historically used as an antisemitic insult. Lineker later apologised for the post, stating he stands "against all forms of racism".

The presenter will no longer front BBC coverage of the 2026 World Cup or the FA Cup next season as had been intended, with his last episode of Match Of The Day coming on May 25.

open image in gallery Gary Lineker, the BBC’s highest earner, has left the corporation ( PA Wire )

Speaking about his departure, Lineker said: “That’s what changed after that. I made a mistake and I immediately took it down and apologised, which I thought should have been enough.”

He went on to say that he believed he had complied with the BBC’s impartiality rules as he had looked at the war in Gaza “without a vested interest”.

Lineker added: “I’ve got no skin in the game. I’m not Muslim, I’m not Palestinian, I’m not Israeli, I’m not Jewish. I come from a place of complete impartiality. And then it becomes about truth.

“People talked about me being antisemitic. I’m not anti-any group of people. Any race, any colour. But I am anti the killing of children.”

The former England striker went on to say he did not blame director-general Tim Davie for his exit, adding: “Tim Davie I know and I get on well with. I know how difficult it is for him with what’s going on.

“Do I dislike people at the BBC? Not the people that I know.”

At the time of Lineker’s departure, Davie said in a statement that the pair “agreed he will step back from further presenting after this season”, after the former presenter “acknowledged the mistake he made”.

open image in gallery Lineker was the centre of several social media controversies during his time at the BBC ( PA Wire )

Davie added: “Gary has been a defining voice in football coverage for the BBC for over two decades. His passion and knowledge have shaped our sports journalism and earned him the respect of sports fans across the UK and beyond. We want to thank him for the contribution he has made.”

In his own statement, Lineker said that “stepping back now feels like the responsible course of action”.

The ex-Barcelona player went on to say in The New World interview that he has toned down his use of social media following the incident.

He explained: “Social media’s changed a lot. People say to me ‘when did you start having a view on things?’, and I say ‘well I’ve always had a view but social media gave me the platform’.

“Perhaps I wish it hadn’t. I’ve come off X completely. I only use it to promote a podcast now. It’s just become horrible. Nasty.”

Lineker also runs Goalhanger Podcasts which produces podcasts such as The Rest Is Football, The Rest Is History, The Rest Is Politics, and The Rest Is Entertainment, and the Leicester-born star revealed in the interview that his company would soon produce a science podcast.

The Rest Is Football podcast, which Lineker presents alongside former footballers Micah Richards and Alan Shearer, moved from the BBC to British internet sports streaming platform DAZN following Lineker’s BBC exit.

The BBC has been contacted for comment.