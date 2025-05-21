Why is Mason Mount starting ahead of Alejandro Garnacho in Europa League final?
Garnacho had started all of United’s games in the knockout stages but drops out for the final
Ruben Amorim believes Manchester United will have a different “balance” with Mason Mount after deciding to start him over Alejandro Garnacho in the Europa League final.
Mount has recovered from a frustrating injury-hit year to play a part in the Europa League knockout stages, scoring twice in the semi-final win over Athletic Bilbao.
However, this will be just the second game Mount has started in the Europa League all season - and the first since November.
The former England international starts ahead of winger Garnacho, who drops to the bench.
The 20-year-old Garnacho had started all six knockout games for United as they reached the Bilbao final, where he is on the bench.
Amorim explained that it was a tactical decision to start Mount on the left side of attacking midfield in his 3-4-2-1 formation.
"I feel Mason in this moment gives us a different balance,” Amorim told TNT Sports. “The way he compacts the team, he's an extra midfielder.
“Tottenham put full-backs and midfielders inside to overload the space. To have possession and a right foot in that position is important.”
Leny Yoro has recovered from a recent foot problem to start, while Joshua Zirkzee and Diogo Dalot have also passed late fitness tests to make the bench.
Confirmed line-ups for Europa League final
Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Bissouma, Sarr; Johnson, Solanke, Richarlison
Subs: Austin, Whiteman, Spence, Davies, Danso, Gray, Ajayi, Moore, Odobert, Tel, Son, Scarlett
Man Utd XI: Onana; Yoro, Maguire, Shaw; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Diallo, Mount, Hojlund
Subs: Bayindir, Amass, Dalot, Evans, Heaven, Lindelof, Collyer, Eriksen, Mainoo, Ugarte, Garnacho, Zirkzee.
