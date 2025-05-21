Why is Mason Mount starting ahead of Alejandro Garnacho in Europa League final?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim believes Manchester United will have a different “balance” with Mason Mount after deciding to start him over Alejandro Garnacho in the Europa League final.

Mount has recovered from a frustrating injury-hit year to play a part in the Europa League knockout stages, scoring twice in the semi-final win over Athletic Bilbao.

However, this will be just the second game Mount has started in the Europa League all season - and the first since November.

The former England international starts ahead of winger Garnacho, who drops to the bench.

The 20-year-old Garnacho had started all six knockout games for United as they reached the Bilbao final, where he is on the bench.

Amorim explained that it was a tactical decision to start Mount on the left side of attacking midfield in his 3-4-2-1 formation.

"I feel Mason in this moment gives us a different balance,” Amorim told TNT Sports. “The way he compacts the team, he's an extra midfielder.

“Tottenham put full-backs and midfielders inside to overload the space. To have possession and a right foot in that position is important.”

Leny Yoro has recovered from a recent foot problem to start, while Joshua Zirkzee and Diogo Dalot have also passed late fitness tests to make the bench.

open image in gallery Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho chats to Tottenham Hotspur's Sergio Reguilon on the pitch ( REUTERS )

Confirmed line-ups for Europa League final

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Bissouma, Sarr; Johnson, Solanke, Richarlison

Subs: Austin, Whiteman, Spence, Davies, Danso, Gray, Ajayi, Moore, Odobert, Tel, Son, Scarlett

Man Utd XI: Onana; Yoro, Maguire, Shaw; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Diallo, Mount, Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Amass, Dalot, Evans, Heaven, Lindelof, Collyer, Eriksen, Mainoo, Ugarte, Garnacho, Zirkzee.