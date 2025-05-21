Tottenham v Man United LIVE: Europa League final fever building before kick-off in Bilbao
Both teams hope to secure silverware and qualify for next season’s Champions League with victory at the San Mames in Bilbao
Tottenham Hotspur face Manchester United in the Europa League final tonight in Bilbao in a game that will elevate or condemn what have been, until this point, dismal campaigns for both clubs.
Both sides have been poor in the Premier League, combining for a staggering 39 defeats to sit 16th and 17th in the table, but both sets of supporters have overcome limited travel options to arrive in the Basque Country ready for their date with destiny.
Ange Postecoglou claimed he “always wins” a trophy in his second year in charge of clubs and has created waves of headlines in the build-up by taking a swipe at a journalist for writing that he was “teetering between hero and clown”. United arrive at the final unbeaten in Europe this term and seek to repeat the glory of 2017 when they won this competition.
Yet, Ruben Amorim’s side have not beaten Spurs in their last six matches, including three successive losses, but have their sights set on lifting the trophy tonight.
Follow all the Europa League final action, including updates for our Chief Football Writer Miguel Delaney, with our live blog below:
Brennan Johnson on Spurs' Europa League hopes
Johnson said: "I think we know, going into the final, we can't rely on the fact that we've beaten them a few times this season.
"I think it's about now coming up with a plan because each time we've beaten them has been down to different reasons.
"I feel like we've done good work preparing for Man United so now it's about coming up with how we want to win, things we want to do, things we want to stop them from doing so it's a new opportunity.
"We want to prepare and be as confident as we can."
Harry Maguire sends messaged to 'incredible' Man United fans
Maguire said: "Our fans, they're greatest fans about, how we've performed for them, it's unacceptable, but they've stuck with us.
“I'm surprised by how much, they've been incredible, the Europa has been a shining light. Hopefully one more memorable night for them."
How ‘scandalous’ Europa League final left Tottenham and Manchester United fans scrambling
It is 7am on Sunday morning at Gatwick airport, three days before the Europa League final, and there are already a lot of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur shirts. Some are travelling to Bilbao this early because flights are almost a thousand pounds cheaper.
A few have friends on connections hundreds of miles in the opposite direction, through Malaga and even Marrakesh. A group are getting the 35-hour ferry from Portsmouth. Some are only in Bilbao for the game itself, due to a total lack of accommodation. Even hostels are going for £550.
Spurs fan Adam Nathan talks of “spending the best part of another season ticket to attend the game”.
How ‘scandalous’ Europa League final left Spurs and Man Utd fans scrambling
Confidence or pressure?
Are Spurs more confident having beaten Manchester United three times already this season?
That was a question asked of Ange Postecoglou who replied: "It's a final and those kind of things aren't important. What I do know is, even your form going into it, even if you're in terrible form - it doesn't matter.
“What matters is how the players cope with the occasion, how they cope with understanding the importance of the game - from both clubs.
“You just don't know how players will react to such a big occasion.”
Ange Postecoglou insists his focus is on the final, not his future
"It doesn't matter really,” Postecoglou stresses when asked over speculation around his future. “The reality of it is, the opportunity is the same. For me and more importantly for the club.
"Whatever happens beyond tomorrow is irrelevant when you think about the opportunity that exists right now and that is to provide something special for this football club, its supporters and everyone that has worked so hard for a trophy.
"If I was worried about my tenure at this football club, it's fair to say we wouldn't be in this position because I would have been distracted long ago.
"I'm pretty good at ensuring my focus is on giving this football club its best opportunity that it has had for a while to do something special.
"Whatever happens after that, I'm very comfortable that I will continue trying to win trophies wherever I am."
Harry Maguire 'always happy to help'
Harry Maguire was asked about playing as a makeshift striker in previous Europa League games and his contributions up front.
“The manager has me dribbling every day in training up and down the wing. I found myself on the wing against Bilbao and managed to put a good cross in and Casa [Casemiro] scored the goal.
“In the Europa League game before that [the second leg against Lyon in the quarter-finals] the manager asked me to go up front in the later minutes of the game, but hopefully tomorrow night I will not be going up front.
“I don't want to be going up front and chasing the game, I want to be defending a lead from my position in defence. I am always happy to help, but also more than happy to play in my favoured position.”
Man United injury update and predicted lineup for Europa League final
Manchester United hope to salvage a dismal campaign with Europa League final glory against Tottenham Hotspur.
Ruben Amorim, after a run which has seen a number of farcical moments en route to Bilbao, will hope to claim a trophy in his first season in charge of the Red Devils and, with that silverware, there is the bonus of qualification for next season’s Champions League.
United have been contending with a number of injuries, with their terrible Premier League form in recent weeks leaving them 16th in the table after 18 league defeats.
Man Utd predicted lineup with three major doubts for Europa League final
Tottenham vs Man Utd prediction
Manchester United are the slight favourites with the bookmakers given their history of winning European titles but they are in a horrendous run of form leading up to the match. It’s been eight games without a win in the Premier League though they remain unbeaten in Europe this season.
As for Spurs, Ange Postecoglou’s men have already defeated United three times during this campaign and will be confident of making it four from four on the biggest stage but will nerves get to them? It’ll be a close contest and is difficult to call but an extra-time win for Man Utd seems possible.
Tottenham 1-2 Man Utd (after extra-time).
Early Tottenham team news
Ange Postecoglou said that his Spurs squad had no new injury updates meaning James Maddison, Lucas Bergvall and Dejan Kulusevski will miss the game.
Predicted Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bentancur; Johnson, Richarlison, Son; Solanke.
Manchester United early team news
Early team news suggests Manchester United will be without Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt as neither travelled with the team to Bilbao.
Other injury doubts Joshua Zirkzee, Diogo Dalot and Leny Yoro trained with the squad yesterday and could feature.
Predicted Manchester United XI: Onana; Yoro, Maguire, Shaw; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Ugarte, Dorgu; Amad, Fernandes; Hojlund.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments