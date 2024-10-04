Marcus Rashford reveals ‘bittersweet’ moment after Manchester United draw in Porto

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Marcus Rashford said entering Manchester United’s top-five goalscorers in Europe was a “bittersweet” moment after the 3-3 draw in Porto in the Europa League.

Rashford scored United’s opening goal with a brilliant run and finish after coming inside from the left wing but Erik ten Hag’s side crumbled and threw away their lead.

Harry Maguire salvaged a draw for United in the last minute after Bruno Fernandes had been sent off for a second straight game.

Rashford was withdrawn at half time with Ten Hag later explaining that he wanted the forward to be fresh for Sunday’s crunch trip to Aston Villa.

The forward’s goal was his 26th in European competition for United, with 14 coming in the Europa League and 12 in the Champions League.

His strike in Porto saw him overtake Paul Scholes and break into the top-five European goalscorers for the club.

Wayne Rooney holds the record for United with 39 goals in European competitions, which is one ahead of Ruud van Nistelrooy’s 38 goals.

Ryan Giggs is third with 29 goals for United and Denis Law is next in Rashford’s sights with the club legend’s 28 goals putting him fourth overall.

“Bittersweet,” Rashford posted on Instagram. “I’m happy to learn that I have broken into the top five scorers in Europe for United, but I’m gutted that we never managed to win tonight.”

Rashford scored two European goals on his debut for United in February 2016, netting twice as an 18-year-old in a memorable 5-1 win over Midtjylland at Old Trafford.

He scored a Champions League hat-trick against RB Leipzig in October 2020 but before his goal in Porto had not scored in Europe since the last-16 of the Europa League in March 2023.

Explaining Rashford’s half-time substitution against the Portuguese side, Ten Hag said: “Yeah, but (replacement Alejandro) Garnacho was my best player on Sunday by far and also in many other games.

“I think in the season, as I assess it so far, he is bringing us so far the offensive threat by creating chances, assists, also scoring. Garnacho we also have to play as well and we have two very good players over that side.”

Asked if the decision had anything to do with Rashford’s role in Porto’s first goal, Ten Hag said: “As I say, I have to watch it back and I think over the left side definitely we didn’t defend well tonight. Marcus also played a part in this but, as I say, it had to do with Garnacho and nothing against Rashy.”