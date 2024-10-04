Erik ten Hag explains Marcus Rashford’s half-time substitution in Manchester United’s draw at Porto

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Under-fire Erik ten Hag defended his decision to remove Marcus Rashford at half-time in Manchester United’s Europa League draw with Porto.

Rashford scored United’s opening goal with an incisive dribble inside from the left wing as the visitors raced into a 2-0 lead. But their soft underbelly was exposed as Pepe and Samu Omorodion then scored in quick succession, with the latter – a summer target of Chelsea – then slamming Porto ahead early in the second half.

Captain Bruno Fernandes was sent off for a second straight game as United sought a leveller, which substitute Harry Maguire provided with a header at the death to salvage a 3-3 draw.

United have now conceded three or more times in a match on 24 occasions in all competitions since Ten Hag took over – more than any Premier League side has in that period. This was the third time they have conceded three in a game this season alone and Ten Hag stressed his annoyance was with “defending” rather than his defence.

The United boss indicated the overall performance without the ball was partly behind his decision to withdraw Rashford at half-time. Ten Hag told broadcasters he took the forward off due to rotation considerations with Villa looming large, but it was still a surprising time to remove his best player.

“Yeah, but (replacement Alejandro) Garnacho was my best player on Sunday by far and also in many other games,” he said. “I think in the season, as I assess it so far, he is bringing us so far the offensive threat by creating chances, assists, also scoring. Garnacho we also have to play as well and we have two very good players over that side.”

Asked if the decision had anything to do with Rashford’s role in Porto’s first goal, Ten Hag said: “As I say, I have to watch it back and I think over the left side definitely we didn’t defend well tonight. Marcus also played a part in this but, as I say, it had to do with Garnacho and nothing against Rashy.”

open image in gallery Erik ten Hag saw Manchester United throw away a 2-0 lead in Portugal ( Luis Vieira/AP )

Ten Hag was frustrated by some risible Manchester United defending in a chaotic Europa League clash that looked set to end in a humiliating loss in Porto until Maguire’s late leveller.

“I think it’s mixed feelings,” said the United boss, who remains under pressure heading into Sunday’s Premier League trip to Aston Villa. “When you are winning a game… we all know this is a very tough place to go and then you start so well, the players executed the plan, I would say, brilliantly.

We scored two great goals and then we switch it off Erik ten Hag

“We scored two great goals and then we switch it off and we don’t keep so much possession as before. Defending we’re switching off. We concede the first goal totally unnecessarily and then you know when you light up the fire in this stadium, in this ambience, then it’s becomes really tough.

“We addressed it in a half-time and then you concede the third one, so unnecessary. It’s not good defending again. It’s also to do with some willingness in such moments. But then I have to praise the guys for how they return in the game, how they fight, how we find a way to get the equaliser. It’s not only about in stopping time with a set play, but we also had beforehand some good chances.”

Additional reporting by PA