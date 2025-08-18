Crystal Palace line up Marc Guehi contingency plan amid Liverpool interest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Crystal Palace are considering Rennes talent Jeremy Jacquet should Marc Guehi join Liverpool, although that move remains very much in the balance.

The Selhurst Park club have been open to selling Guehi this summer given his contract expires next year, but there has recently been a £10m difference in valuation between themselves and Liverpool. While the Anfield hierarchy are not budging from £35m, Palace are insistent on £45m.

The figure is all the more important since Rennes would want £35m for Jacquet. The 20-year-old is just the latest French talent to have come out of the Bondy area in Paris, which has also produced Kylian Mbappe and scores of other pros.

Jacquet was part of the team of the tournament for the under-19 European Championship last summer, where France reached the final, and made a significant impact on loan at Clermont last season.

open image in gallery Jeremy Jacquet (centre) is considered a centre-back of real promise ( AFP via Getty Images )

Guehi and Eberechi Eze, who is the subject of interest from Tottenham, both started Crystal Palace’s Premier League draw at Chelsea on Sunday, with manager Oliver Glasner insisting that they remain fully committed to the club.

“Ebs and Marc, there has been a lot of noise about these two players in the last week,” Glasner said to Match of the Day. “Everyone could see the performances against Liverpool and today, they were 100 per cent aligned with this team and Crystal Palace,”

“As long as they are 100 per cent committed, they will play as they are so good. I watched them all week in training, I spoke to them almost daily, maybe more than my kids and wife, but it’s been worth it to talk to them. They didn’t just show they are great footballers, but they are great people and that’s what I expected.”