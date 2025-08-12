Liverpool turn to Marc Guehi in pursuit of defensive reinforcements

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool have opened talks with Crystal Palace for Marc Guehi as Arne Slot looks to continue his summer spending spree.

Palace chairman Steve Parish admitted this week he may have to sell his captain, who has entered the last year of his contract, rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.

And Liverpool are down to three senior centre-backs after selling Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen for £30m.

Newcastle offered up to £65m for Guehi when they tried to sign him last summer but Palace may be forced to accept a much lower fee because the England international’s contract is expiring. Newcastle have since switched attentions to Malick Thiaw and are set to sign the AC Milan defender.

Guehi led Palace to victory over Liverpool in the Community Shield at Wembley on Sunday but it could prove the 25-year-old’s final game for the club he skippered to the FA Cup as well.

Liverpool have spent almost £300m this summer on Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong, who all made their debuts against Palace, plus goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, whose move from Valencia was agreed last year.

But they have been short of central defenders, with Joe Gomez injured in pre-season and captain Virgil van Dijk ill. Midfielders Ryan Gravenberch and Trey Nyoni and left-back Andy Robertson have all played in the middle of the defence for Liverpool in friendlies.

open image in gallery Guehi led Crystal Palace to victory in the Community Shield having beaten Liverpool in a penalty shootout ( The FA via Getty Images )

Ibrahima Konate, Liverpool’s other centre-back, has entered the last year of his contract and his future is uncertain.

If Liverpool, who have also made a £110m bid for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, do sign Guehi, he would count as a homegrown player after coming through Chelsea’s youth system. Clubs are only allowed to register 17 non-homegrown players in Premier League squads and Liverpool risk having too many, though Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas has attracted some interest from Nottingham Forest.