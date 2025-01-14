Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Mansfield Town vs Wigan Athletic LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from One Call Stadium

Luke Baker
Tuesday 14 January 2025 12:45 EST
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Mansfield Town face Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Mansfield Town vs Wigan Athletic

Match ends, Mansfield Town 0, Wigan Athletic 2.

14 January 2025 21:38

Mansfield Town vs Wigan Athletic

Second Half ends, Mansfield Town 0, Wigan Athletic 2.

14 January 2025 21:36

Mansfield Town vs Wigan Athletic

Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Jason Kerr.

14 January 2025 21:34

Mansfield Town vs Wigan Athletic

Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.

14 January 2025 21:32

Mansfield Town vs Wigan Athletic

Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Will Aimson.

14 January 2025 21:32

Mansfield Town vs Wigan Athletic

Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Will Aimson.

14 January 2025 21:31

Mansfield Town vs Wigan Athletic

Attempt blocked. Lucas Akins (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

14 January 2025 21:31

Mansfield Town vs Wigan Athletic

Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Will Aimson.

14 January 2025 21:31

Mansfield Town vs Wigan Athletic

Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Harry McHugh replaces Jensen Weir.

14 January 2025 21:30

Mansfield Town vs Wigan Athletic

Lucas Akins (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

14 January 2025 21:26

