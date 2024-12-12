Viktoria Plzen vs Man Utd: Europa League team news and line-ups as Red Devils seek to get back to winning ways
Ruben Amorim’s side look to bounce back from consecutive defeats with an away clash in Europe
Manchester United travel to the Czech Republic to face Viktoria Plzen in tonight’s Europa League action hoping to respond to two consecutive defeats under Ruben Amorim.
After a promising start to his tenure, the Red Devils suffered back-to-back Premier League defeats to Arsenal and Nottingham Forest leaving the Portuguese boss facing his first dip in form. But Amorim will be confident, especially about improving United’s standing in the Europa League despite the clube being embroiled in off-field drama.
Consecutive wins over PAOK and Bodo/Glimt have sent the team up to 12th in the league table and they are only two points away from fourth with a realistic chance of securing automatic promotion.
Their opponents tonight have an identical record to United with two wins and three draws from their first five games and sit one place below Amorim’s side meaning they would jump ahead of United should they triumph.
Follow all the Europa League action with our live blog below:
Viktoria Plzen vs Man Utd
Manchester United will look to bounce back from two defeats in a row under Ruben Amorim as they return to Europa League action against Viktoria Plzen.
The list of problems Amorim has inherited on the pitch were clear in the losses at Arsenal and at home to Nottingham Forest - while there has been further drama off the pitch with the departure of sporting director Dan Ashworth.
United’s position in the Europa League standings has been improved by back-to-back wins over PAOK and Bodo/Glimt at Old Trafford and they sit 12th in the table with the chance to climb further.
That’s one place above Viktoria Plzen, who have an identical record to United with two wins and three draws from their first five games as they prepare to host Amorim’s side.
United have won away from home just once this season - at bottom-club Southampton in the Premier League.
Good evening!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Europa League action as Manchester United look to shake off the demons of recent defeats and get back to winning ways against Viktoria Plzen.
Ruben Amorim’s side have lost twice in a row and the Portuguese boss will be keen to build some momentum ahead of the weekend’s Manchester derby.
We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and updates throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 5.45pm.
