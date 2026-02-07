Man Utd vs Tottenham live: Carrick aims to continue winning streak against under pressure Frank
The Red Devils have won all three of their matches under the interim boss and host 14th placed Spurs at Old Trafford
Manchester United host Tottenham in the Premier League’s early kick off this afternoon knowing that a victory will keep them in the top four and take them one step closer to securing Champions League qualification.
The feeling of hope has returned to Old Trafford since Michael Carrick replaced Ruben Amorim as head coach with the former United midfielder orchestrating three wins from his first three matches in charge. Carrick’s United have seen off both Manchester City and Arsenal before the restoration of ‘Fergie-time’ saw Benjamin Sesko steal all three points against Fulham late in stoppage time in their previous outing.
Carrick’s goal is to guide United to a top four (possibly top five) finish and guarantee them Champions League football next season and he has made the perfect start.
Today, United take on a struggled Tottenham side but Thomas Frank’s side will have gained confidence in the way they salvaged a 2-2 draw against Manchester City last weekend. The spotlight is still shining brightly on whether the Dane can turnaround the club’s league form and a win away at Old Trafford would ease the pressure.
Carrick on threat of Spurs
The Manchester United head coach said: "They certainly bring a challenge. I think you can see especially the way they finished the game the other day [against Manchester City]. They have had players injured and ins and outs, and a lot of changes to the team which makes things a lot more challenging, a lot more difficult from their perspective.
“But they're getting players back. They've got really good attackers who look to stretch the backline and play forward and attack the box an awful lot. It's something we've got be aware of.
“A slightly different game to maybe what we have played over recent weeks in some ways, but we're looking forward to it. We're in a good place, the boys have worked well again this week.
“Again, feet on the ground, let's not get carried away with what has gone on. It's about what's next. A big challenge ahead but we're looking forward to it."
Michael Carrick explores Tottenham past and love of Man Utd ahead of crucial Premier League test
Michael Carrick finds himself up against Thomas Frank just five months on from interviewing the Tottenham boss as Manchester United’s head coach hunts a fourth win on the bounce.
The 44-year-old has enjoyed a dream start to his reign for the remainder of the campaign, with wins against Manchester City and Arsenal followed by last Sunday’s thrilling 3-2 victory against Fulham.
Dorgu set for spell on sidelines
Patrick Dorgu has been a revelation under Michael Carrick but an injury means he’s set to be absent for most of the remaining season.
Carrick could not offer an specific return date but confirmed Dorgu would be missing for ‘weeks’.
“We’re working through it. It’ll definitely be a number of weeks,” the United boss explained of Dorgu’s injury.
“It will be a considerable period of time. He’s not going to be back in the next two or three weeks. To be more exact is a little bit difficult, at this moment.
"It could possibly be [10 weeks], we’re working through it. Certainly, we’re looking forward to getting him back as quickly as we can and getting on the pitch long before the end of the season.”
Frank on Tottenham's transfer business
Was January a good transfer window for the struggling Spurs?
“We signed Conor Gallagher, who is a quality player for the starting XI,” Thomas Frank explained.
“Of course, he needs to perform, and no one has promised any position, but we signed a quality player and we signed a young player for the future.
“I think if you compare that to a lot of the other Premier League clubs, I think that is very good. I think where we are is okay. We tried to do more, but it was not possible for whatever reason.
“I said it the whole time that it is very, very important that we take good decisions and are calm. It needs to be for the short-term and the long-term.”
Thomas Frank provides injury updates on Spurs squad
Ahead of this crucial Premier League clash, Thomas Frank gave an update into the fitness of the Tottenham squad and was boosted by the return of Micky van de Ven.
“Everyone, mostly, is okay. Micky trained today and is available for selection for Saturday, so that’s good,” Frank admitted.
“Djed [Spence] is getting closer, it will be touch and go and there's a good chance he'll be ready.”
Michael Carrick admits winning late at Old Trafford is ‘the best feeling’
Michael Carrick savoured “the best feeling” after watching Benjamin Sesko’s stoppage-time winner earn Manchester United a dramatic 3-2 victory over Fulham.
“It’s the best feeling I have to say,” Carrick said of winning the game in what he knew as ‘Fergie time’ when a player here. “Some of the best moments I’ve been part of here, you can dissect performances and there are plusses and not, and then you get a moment of elation and excitement like that.
“For me there’s no better place than in front of the Stretford End like that. It ends up meaning more. People leave here with more than just, ‘United won today’ – it’s layers on top of that, the emotion and the feeling and it’s why we all love it so much.”
The ‘Manchester United Way’ is back as ‘Fergie Time’ win over Fulham restores feelgood factor
When Manchester United scored their injury-time winner, the cameras panned to Sir Alex Ferguson, because that is what happens at such moments. It was Fergie Time.
It was also a Carrick scoreline, though. A second successive 3-2 win, a third in the six matches Michael Carrick has overseen – including three in 2021 – seemed confirmation that, calm a character as the head coach is, he can preside over some dramatic, terrific matches.
Tottenham's injury concerns
Thomas Frank will hope to welcome back Micky van de Ven, who missed the City draw with a minor problem, and Dominic Solanke is expected to be fit despite being withdrawn early in that game with a rolled ankle.
Mohammed Kudus, Ben Davies, James Maddison and Rodrigo Bentancur are among those out with longer-term injuries, while Saturday will come too soon for the returns of Richarlison and Pedro Porro.
Predicted Tottenham XI: Vicario; Gray, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Gallagher, Palhinha, Sarr; Kolo Muani, Simons, Solanke.
Manchester United's early team news
United should welcome back Mason Mount after taking a knock in training ahead of the Fulham clash.
Patrick Dorgu and Matthijs de Ligt remain sidelined.
Predicted Manchester United XI: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo.
How can I watch the game?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Ultimate, with coverage starting at 11am.
Subscribers can also stream the match on discovery+.
