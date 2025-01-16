Manchester United vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Old Trafford
Follow live coverage as Manchester United face Southampton today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Amorim makes two changes to his XI, with Yoro and Garnacho come in United's XI, with Maguire and the suspended Dalot dropping out. There's also still no place in the squad for Marcus Rashford, who is heavily tipped to leave Old Trafford this month. Saints note two changes from their last Premier League outing - a 5-1 thumping at the hands of Brentford - as Sugawara and Fernandes replace Nathan Wood and Paul Onuachu, both of whom drop to the bench.
SOUTHAMPTON SUBS: Alex McCarthy, Ryan Manning, Flynn Downes, Will Smallbone, Adam Armstrong, Adam Lallana, Nathan Wood, Cameron Archer, Paul Onuachu
SOUTHAMPTON (3-4-3): Aaron Ramsdale; Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Jan Bednarek, James Bree; Kyle Walker-Peters, Joe Aribo, Lesley Ugochukwu, Yukinari Sugawara; Mateus Fernandes, Tyler Dibling, Kamaldeen Sulemana
The Saints did pick up a first win of the Ivan Juric era at the weekend as Championship side Swansea City were put to the sword 3-0 at St Mary's Stadium. In the top-flight, though, they have just six points from 20 matches and are a whopping 10 points shy of safety in the Premier League. Stranger things have happened but it will take a big effort for them to come away with a victory in this one.
It's fair to say the Red Devils haven't exactly had the "new manager bounce" since Ruben Amorim assumed the reigns at Old Trafford with United winning just four of 13 matches across all competitions in 90 minutes. They did, however, pick a up morale-boosting shoot-out victory over Arsenal in the FA Cup third round on Sunday - to follow a hard-fought draw with rivals Liverpool - and they welcome a Saints side who are in a truly sorry state in the Premier League.
MANCHESTER UNITED SUBS: Altay Bayindir, Harry Maguire, Joshua Zirkzee, Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Antony, Toby Collyer, Godwill Kukonki
MANCHESTER UNITED (3-4-3): Andre Onana, Lisandro Martínez, Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro; Noussair Mazraoui, Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte, Amad Diallo; Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this Premier League fixture between Manchester United and Southampton!
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
