Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United apology to fans in full after ‘disastrous’ season
The Portuguese reached out to the supporters after a damaging campaign, including the heartbreaking loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final and finishing 15th in the Premier League
Ruben Amorim apologised on the Old Trafford pitch for the “disaster” of Manchester United’s season but claimed the good days will return.
United beat Aston Villa 2-0, earning their first league win in nine games, but came 15th in the Premier League, their worst finish in half a century, while Wednesday’s Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur meant they will not play in Europe next season.
Amorim urged United to stick together after a day of protests against the co-owners, the Glazer family, and admitted he had been too harsh on his players in some of his comments this year.
“First of all, I want to apologise for this season,” he said after taking the microphone in the centre circle.
“I know you are very disappointed with me and with the team. I want secondly to say thank you. We are very grateful for your support during the season, which I know was really bad.
“Now we have to make a choice or we stay stuck in the past because this season is in the past. We fight each other or we stick together and move forward.
“Six months ago in my first three games in charge, with two victories and one draw I said the storm is coming. Today, after this disaster season, I want to tell you the good days are coming.
“If there is one club that prove in the past that can overcome any situation, any disaster, it is our club it is Manchester United. Now I want to say also to my players that sometimes I was not fair but I try always to be honest to you guys.”
United also confirmed that Victor Lindelof, Christian Eriksen and Jonny Evans, who are all out of contract this summer, will leave the club.
