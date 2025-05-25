Alejandro Garnacho and Andre Onana left out of Man Utd squad as possible exits loom

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alejandro Garnacho and Andre Onana have been left out of the Manchester United matchday squad to face Aston Villa in their final fixture of the Premier League season.

The pair have both been linked with moves away from the club in recent weeks with manager Ruben Amorim set for a significant overhaul of his squad in his first summer at Old Trafford.

Onana, replaced in goal by Altay Bayindir with Tom Heaton brought on to the bench, has endured a mixed season, making a number of high-profile errors in the league and European campaigns.

Garancho, meanwhile, has struggled to score regularly and has spent periods out of Amorim’s starting line-up, with the 20-year-old winger only on the bench for the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham,

After that game, the Argentina international cast doubt over his future after admitting his frustration over his limited involvement in the game.

“Obviously it’s hard for everyone,” Garnacho told reporters. “Our season was s***. We didn’t beat anyone in the league.

“We lacked a lot of things. When you don’t score goals, you always need more. Until we reached the final, I played every round. And I played 20 minutes today… I don’t know.

“I’m going to try to enjoy the summer and see what happens next.”

The failure to secure any European football next season leaves Manchester United facing tough choices in the transfer market, with Amorim’s preferred back-three system meaning investment is required.

The club are thought to be considering whether they may need to sell captain Bruno Fernandes, and several others could be deemed surplus to requirements.

Amorim refused to discuss speculation over Fernandes and Garnacho ahead of the encounter with Villa.