Follow live coverage as Manchester United face Manchester City today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Manchester City got back to winning ways in the Premier League in midweek for the first time since the end of February, beating relegation-threatened Leicester City 2-0 thanks in part to Jack Grealish’s early strike. Currently occupying fifth spot - which is likely to grant Champions League football - Guardiola’s side find themselves in the thick of the hunt on 51 points, only four ahead of Brighton in ninth with seven match weeks remaining after today.
Manchester United play the hosts to the 160th league edition of the Manchester derby, as they welcome Pep Guardiola’s team to Old Trafford in a rare meeting between the two without significant league implications. Currently sitting in 14th - level with Tottenham after their earlier win today - and a full five back of Brentford in 12th, Ruben Amorim’s side are seeing their European dreams ahead of next season fading quickly; as 14 points separate them from Manchester City in fifth.
