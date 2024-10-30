✕ Close Erik ten Hag admits 'luck not on my side' in final Man Utd press conference

Manchester United face their first match since the sacking of Erik ten Hag, as they host Leicester City in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday night. The long-winded and inevitable exit of the Dutch head coach came to a head after the weekend following a late defeat to West Ham, which left United 14th in the Premier League.

Already talks to bring in Ruben Amorim as a replacement look significantly advanced, but for this match it will be Ruud van Nistelrooy in the dugout as interim boss.

Trying to capitalise on the situation at Old Trafford will be the Foxes, whose back-to-back league wins were halted last time out by Nottingham Forest - but sat in 15th, just two points behind United, they’ll be happy enough with their season’s start and perhaps sense an opportunity to provide a shock in this fixture.

Follow updates from Man United vs Leicester in the live blog below: