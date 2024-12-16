Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Harry Maguire is in talks with Manchester United to extend his stay at Old Trafford and is positive a new contract will be agreed.

The England centre-back is in the last few months of the six-year deal he signed when he joined United for £80m in 2019, though the club have an option to extend that for a further season.

But the 31-year-old has held discussions with United about remaining beyond 2026, with a long-term contract potentially on the table.

“All the signs are positive at the moment and the chat that I’m having is really positive,” he said. “I’ve still got this year to go with an option in their hands.”

It would mark a change in fortunes for Maguire, who was stripped of the captaincy by former manager Erik ten Hag and dropped from the team. He could have joined West Ham in 2023 but instead fought his way back into the United side last season, making 31 appearances.

open image in gallery Harry Maguire of Manchester United applauds fans ( Manchester United via Getty Imag )

And he was praised by new head coach Ruben Amorim for his performance in Sunday’s Manchester derby win, when Maguire helped to keep Erling Haaland quiet. “He was perfect in the middle,” said the Portuguese.

Maguire feels his experience in a back three for Gareth Southgate’s England could help adapt to Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 formation.

“I’ve played in it numerous times in my career, generally on the left but obviously playing in the middle at the moment,” he added. “It feels good, we feel solid. There’s still much more improvement we need to do.”

open image in gallery Manchester United’s Harry Maguire in action with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland ( REUTERS )

United have two other centre-backs who are out of contract in 2025, in Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans, and could be reluctant to lose all three in the same year, especially when Amorim’s system means they need several.