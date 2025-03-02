Manchester United vs Fulham LIVE: FA Cup team news and line-ups as holders seek to progress to last eight
United are looking to salvage something from a hugely disappointing season as they battle for the FA Cup and Europa League
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Manchester United take on Fulham in the fifth round of the FA Cup today, with Ruben Amorim’s side desperate to progress as they look to salvage a disappointing season.
A win over Ipswich took United to a still-dire to 14th in the league, but the club are holding hope of taking something from this season ahead of this match and a Europa League last-16 tie with Real Sociedad.
Meanwhile, Fulham are a surprise package in the hunt for European football this season, with Marco Silva’s men currently in ninth but just five points behind fourth-placed Manchester City.
The Cottagers have never won a major trophy and came closest as losing finalists in 1975, but they’ll be hopeful of advancing with some of the country’s biggest sides already out of the competition.
Follow all the latest build-up and updates from Old Trafford here:
Man Utd vs Fulham LIVE
Manchester United face Fulham at Old Trafford in the FA Cup this afternoon, with Ruben Amorim’s side hoping to progress as they look to salvage something from a disappointing season.
A dramatic 3-2 win over Ipswich in midweek took United into 14th place in the Premier League, with the Europa League and FA Cup now the club’s only hopes of saving face in 2024/25.
And they face a Fulham side who have put themselves in the fight for European places in recent weeks, with Marco Silva’s team sitting just five points behind fourth-placed Manchester City.
The Cottagers have never won a major honour and contested the final of this competition in 1975, but with Arsenal and Liverpool having made early exits, every remaining side will harbour hopes of progressing to Wembley.
Man Utd vs Fulham LIVE
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s FA Cup fifth round match between Manchester United and Fulham.
United narrowly beat Ipswich last time out and are still hunting for FA Cup success in a desperate bid to salvage something from their season.
Fulham – who are in the hunt for European football as they sit just five points behind fourth – are looking to go one better than in 1974/75, when they were beaten finalists in this competition.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments