The Ruben Amorim era is underway at Manchester United. Last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Ipswich and the 3-2 midweek win over Bodo/Glimt have already highlighted the Red Devils are going to be a completely different prospect under the Portuguese manager, whose dynamic 3-4-2-1 formation is forcing the squad to adapt quickly to a complex set of demands.

United have shown real signs of evolution amongst moments of vulnerability that are likely to keep happening while this huge transition revs up. Sustained spells of attacking pressure, control in possession and a high level of chance creation were absent under Erik ten Hag. Working the ball into the box with one-touch passing even more so.

There’s still problems in the press, with the older players exposed when not pushing up to their man, but the early signs are encouraging for supporters who crave an identity for the team.

Next up is Everton in the Premier League, who travel to Old Trafford sat 15th after their 0-0 draw with 10-man Brentford last week. That’s only five points behind 12th-placed United, whose four wins, four draws and four losses are backed up by a goal difference of zero; the perfect springboard for Amorim to do his work.

United are favourites on football betting sites at odds of 4/7, while the Toffees have a price of 5/1 to snatch the three points on the road.

Manchester Utd vs Everton betting tips: Mount to prove his worth

Amorim made it abundantly clear he is a fan of Mason Mount during his early press conferences with the club. On Thursday, we saw why. The eternally injured midfielder put on a hard-working and sharp display in one of the manager’s tricky No 10 roles that requires complete commitment to pressing from the front and chasing back.

You could almost see the cranking of some United players’ brains as they tried to work out where they should be against Bodo/Glimt. Mount didn’t have any such problems; he looked at home with the pressure and United benefitted from having a smart, forward-thinking passer who can link play alongside Bruno Fernandes.

The former Chelsea man’s beautiful flick set United on their way for the winner, with Manuel Ugarte bursting forwards and sliding the ball across for the excellent Rasmus Hojlund to grab his second of the game. Just the thought of those two midfielders being that high up would have sent shockwaves through Ten Hag and his coaching staff.

Players like Mount can make this new style tick. Punters will also notice he was popping up in dangerous positions last time out and was unlucky not to score after hitting the bar with a decent effort, making him a fun outside shout on betting sites. One to watch if he can stay fit.

Manchester Utd vs Everton prediction 1: Mason Mount to score anytime - 16/5 Betfred

Manchester Utd vs Everton betting tips: Rashford, Diallo link up

Marcus Rashford is such a curious player to watch. Insanely gifted, fast and skilful, he’s often let down by poor decision making or just rushing his opportunities to make a difference. Amorim was immediately rewarded with a goal when starting him up front against Ipswich, but we saw Rashford enter the field as a No 10 during the second half against the Norwegian champions.

It wasn’t a total waste of time, either. Rashford broke through on goal a couple of times when the deepness of his starting position allowed his runs to go undetected. He was still slow to track back, though, which is an element he simply must improve if he’s to feature prominently in Amorim’s plans.

The same can’t be said for Amad Diallo, whose ability to digest instructions and turn them into quality displays is beginning to become a main feature of United’s play.

He was superb at right wing-back against Ipswich, setting up Rashford’s opener with a cutting run beyond multiple opponents. He lifted the tempo during his substitute appearance on Thursday and should be one of the first names on the team sheet against Everton, who aren’t the best at defending against pace.

Manchester Utd vs Everton prediction 2: Marcus Rashford to score assisted by Amad Diallo - 14/1 William Hill

