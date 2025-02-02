Manchester United vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups from Old Trafford

✕ Close Amorim suggests he'd rather pick 63-year-old coach over Rashford

Manchester United host Crystal Palace in a crunch Premier League clash which could see Ruben Amorim’s side drop further down the table.

United come into the match sitting 12th with Palace two points behind them in 13th. Victory would put Amorim’s team closer to the top half of the table as the Red Devils aim to take their outside shot at a European place. United have won their last three matches across all competitions and will want to keep their momentum going when they take on Palace at Old Trafford.

Oliver Glasner’s men had their unbeaten run of five league games ended last time out against Brentford though new signing Romain Esse got on the scoresheet. Palace want to get back to winning ways and will feel confident about taking on a vulnerable United side.

Follow all the action from Old Trafford with our live blog below: