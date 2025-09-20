Manchester United vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Old Trafford
Follow live coverage as Manchester United face Chelsea today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Liverpool look to fend off competition from Arsenal, Manchester City and more.
The race for the Champions League places should also be a compelling battle, with a fifth place possible for English teams. Manchester United’s latest rebuild under Ruben Amorim sets expectations high once more after a dismal season last time out.
Meanwhile, it’s Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Manchester United vs Chelsea
Chelsea remain one of three teams in the English top-flight to remain unbeaten after four matches along with Liverpool and Crystal Palace, but were pegged back at the last moment to draw 2-2 with Brentford last weekend. A single point behind a trio of teams level for third place, a first victory in the league at Old Trafford since 2013 would leave Enzo Maresca’s side four back of the pace-setters, with a better goal-differential. The Blues were also in action in midweek, and got their Champions League campaign underway with a tough test in Bavaria - ultimately losing 3-1 to Bayern Munich.
Manchester United shook off their EFL Cup exit at the hands of Grimsby Town just before the international break by beating Burnley 3-2, to register their first Premier League win of the season - courtesy of a 97th-minute Bruno Fernandes spot-kick. Ruben Amorim’s side were unable to carry any potential momentum into September however, and were comprehensively beaten by cross-town rivals Manchester City seven days ago, which has dropped them to 17th in the table ahead of their game today.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE commentary of the Premier League fixture between Manchester United and Chelsea!
