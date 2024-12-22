Manchester United v Bournemouth LIVE: Team news and line-ups as Ruben Amorim to make Marcus Rashford call
Man Utd aim to bounce back after defeat to Tottenham in the Carabao Cup with Andoni Iraola’s Cherries visiting Old Trafford
Manchester United host Bournemouth in the Premier League with Marcus Rashford’s situation continuing to attract attention.
Ruben Amorim will have a decision to make on the England forward after leaving him out for the Manchester derby and the chaotic midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham.
Bournemouth, meanwhile, travel to Old Trafford in form with Andoni Iraola’s Cherries looking to close in on the top four with victory.
“I think we are improving near the opponent box. We have some games that we are near the box but without real threat. You could see different things [against Tottenham],” Amorim pointed out ahead of the game. “You could see we can shoot, we are near the goal and you feel it, you really feel it. I think it is a good thing in our team.”
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Manchester United vs Bournemouth in the Premier League.
United host the Cherries looking for three points that could take them as high as eighth in the league, while the high-flying Cherries could move into fifth if they were to grab a win at Old Trafford.
We’ll have all the latest team news, build-up and updates here.
