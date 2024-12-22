✕ Close Ruben Amorim responds to Marcus Rashford comments over Manchester United future

Manchester United host Bournemouth in the Premier League with Marcus Rashford’s situation continuing to attract attention.

Ruben Amorim will have a decision to make on the England forward after leaving him out for the Manchester derby and the chaotic midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, travel to Old Trafford in form with Andoni Iraola’s Cherries looking to close in on the top four with victory.

“I think we are improving near the opponent box. We have some games that we are near the box but without real threat. You could see different things [against Tottenham],” Amorim pointed out ahead of the game. “You could see we can shoot, we are near the goal and you feel it, you really feel it. I think it is a good thing in our team.”

Follow all the action from Old Trafford: