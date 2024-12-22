Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Manchester United v Bournemouth LIVE: Team news and line-ups as Ruben Amorim to make Marcus Rashford call

Man Utd aim to bounce back after defeat to Tottenham in the Carabao Cup with Andoni Iraola’s Cherries visiting Old Trafford

Chris Wilson,Michael Jones
Sunday 22 December 2024 07:04 EST
Comments
Close
Ruben Amorim responds to Marcus Rashford comments over Manchester United future

Manchester United host Bournemouth in the Premier League with Marcus Rashford’s situation continuing to attract attention.

Ruben Amorim will have a decision to make on the England forward after leaving him out for the Manchester derby and the chaotic midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, travel to Old Trafford in form with Andoni Iraola’s Cherries looking to close in on the top four with victory.

“I think we are improving near the opponent box. We have some games that we are near the box but without real threat. You could see different things [against Tottenham],” Amorim pointed out ahead of the game. “You could see we can shoot, we are near the goal and you feel it, you really feel it. I think it is a good thing in our team.”

Follow all the action from Old Trafford with our live blog below:

Recommended

Manchester United vs Bournemouth

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Manchester United vs Bournemouth in the Premier League.

United host the Cherries looking for three points that could take them as high as eighth in the league, while the high-flying Cherries could move into fifth if they were to grab a win at Old Trafford.

We’ll have all the latest team news, build-up and updates here.

Chris Wilson22 December 2024 11:58

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in