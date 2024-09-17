Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Manchester United take on Barnsley in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, as they start their campaign to repeat their winning campaign of 2022-23.

Because United have qualified for the Europa League by virtue of winning the FA Cup rather than their league position, Erik Ten Hag’s side will enter into the third round of the cup, while the other Premier League sides were involved from the second round.

Manchester United have had a mixed start to the start of the season, with two wins and two losses from their opening four Premier League matches, and go into the game 10th in the table, level on points with Brentford.

The 2023 Carabao Cup was Ten Hag’s first piece of silverware at Manchester United, when they beat Newcastle in the final, but Barnsley will be their first opponent to overcome.

Here’s everything you need to know

When is it?

Manchester United vs Barnsley will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday, September 17 at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra. Subscribers can also watch the game via the Sky Go website and app.

Team news

Leny Yoro and Mason Mount are both unavailable through injury, but Tyrell Malacia is reportedly nearing a first-team return. Luke Shaw and Rasmus Hojlund are working towards full fitness, but are unlikely to be risked against the side from further down the footballing pyramid.

Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt all came off early during the game at Southampton and it remains to be seen if they will be risked.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United XI: Bayındır; Dalot; Maguire, Evans, Amass; Casemiro, Ugarte, Collyer; Antony, Zirkzee, Garnacho

Barnsley XI: Slonina, Earl, Roberts, Pines, de Gevigney, Craig, Keillor-Dunn, Connell, Phillips, Cotter, Cosgrove

Odds

Manchester United 1/4

Draw 11/2

Barnsley 12/1

Prediction

Manchester United might make changes for the match against Barnsley, but should still have enough firepower to reach the next round. Manchester United 2-0 Barnsley