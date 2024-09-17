Manchester United vs Barnsley LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Old Trafford
Follow live coverage as Manchester United face Barnsley in the EFL cup.
Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Manchester United 7, Barnsley 0.
Second Half ends, Manchester United 7, Barnsley 0.
Corey O'Keeffe (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Corey O'Keeffe (Barnsley).
Fourth official has announced 3 minutes of added time.
Foul by Amad Diallo (Manchester United).
Attempt saved. Joshua Zirkzee (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.
Attempt saved. Antony (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Attempt blocked. Antony (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
Goal! Manchester United 7, Barnsley 0. Christian Eriksen (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
