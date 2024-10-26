Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Live

Manchester City vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Haaland and Foden start

Follow all the action from Etihad Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 26 October 2024 08:55 EDT
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Manchester City face Southampton fc today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as the reigning champions look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.

Pep Guardiola’s team currently trail league leaders Liverpool by a single point after eight matches and with the Reds facing fellow title rivals Arsenal on Sunday, City can go top with a win today. They are the only unbeaten team left in the top flight this year and enjoyed an easy midweek 5-0 win in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Saints have been struggling at the other end of the table, just one point to their name so far and winless since their return to the Premier League. Defensive errors have cost them dearly - today they face not just the champions, but the league’s top scorer in Erling Haaland.

Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:

Confirmed lineups - Man City v Saints

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Kovačić, Silva, Savinho, Nunes, Foden, Haaland

Southampton XI: Ramsdale, Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Manning, Dibling, Lallana, Downes, Fernandes, Archer

Karl Matchett26 October 2024 13:53

Manchester City vs Southampton

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

26 October 2024 13:00

