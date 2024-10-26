( Getty Images )

Follow live coverage as Manchester City face Southampton fc today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as the reigning champions look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.

Pep Guardiola’s team currently trail league leaders Liverpool by a single point after eight matches and with the Reds facing fellow title rivals Arsenal on Sunday, City can go top with a win today. They are the only unbeaten team left in the top flight this year and enjoyed an easy midweek 5-0 win in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Saints have been struggling at the other end of the table, just one point to their name so far and winless since their return to the Premier League. Defensive errors have cost them dearly - today they face not just the champions, but the league’s top scorer in Erling Haaland.

Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below: