Manchester City vs Salford City LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction
This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.
While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.
Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Second Half ends, Manchester City 8, Salford City 0.
Attempt saved. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
Fourth official has announced minutes of added time.
Attempt missed. Conor McAleny (Salford City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Substitution, Salford City. Will Wright replaces Hakeeb Adelakun.
Attempt saved. Jon Taylor (Salford City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hakeeb Adelakun.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Curtis Tilt.
Goal! Manchester City 8, Salford City 0. James McAtee (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
