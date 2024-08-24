Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1724515745

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates

Follow all the action from Etihad Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 24 August 2024 12:09
Comments
(Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

Follow live coverage as Manchester City face Ipswich Town today in the Premier League. Reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.

City are hoping to build on their impressive 2-0 victory over Chelsea last time out after goals from Erling Haaland and Mateo Kovacic get the champions off to a winning start to this campaign. Pep Guardiola has re-signed Ilkay Gundogan in the hopes that his former captain can bring an added layer of stability and experience to City’s midfield but it remains to be seen if the German will feature this afternoon.

For Ipswich, their return to the top-flight ended in a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool after a solid opening 45 minutes at Portman Road. It’s another incredibly tough fixture for the newly promoted side but they will be hoping to spring a surprise of the champions.

Follow all the action from the Etihad Stadium below:

1724515722

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town

Man City make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League this season, but they had to come from behind to secure a 4-1 victory. Ipswich took a surprise lead on seven minutes, after they caught City out on the break and Szmodics beat Ederson, who probably should’ve done better. City then retaliated with three goals within the space of four minutes to fire themselves ahead. The first through Haaland from the penalty spot, followed by a goal from De Bruyne after a mistake by Muric in the Ipswich goal. Before Haaland got his second when De Bruyne turned provider this time and the striker rounded Muric and found the back of the net. The woodwork saved Ipswich on two occasions, after Lewis and De Bruyne struck the bar late on in the first half. City continued to dominate the second period, but didn’t score their fourth until the 88th minute, when Haaland wrapped up his hat-trick with a fine strike from the edge of the box. Next up for City is a trip to West Ham, while Ipswich still search for their first points of the season, they’ll welcome Fulham to Portman Road. We hope you enjoyed the game, until next time!

24 August 2024 17:08
1724515249

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town

FULL-TIME: MAN CITY 4-1 IPSWICH

24 August 2024 17:00
1724515079

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town

Yellow Card Jack Peter Grealish

24 August 2024 16:57
1724515066

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town

Plenty of additional time as been indicated by the fourth official, but this game is surely wrapped up for City now.

24 August 2024 16:57
1724514991

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town

Yellow Card Ali Ibrahim Karim Al-Hamadi

24 August 2024 16:56
1724514766

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town

Substitution Kevin De Bruyne Matheus Luiz Nunes

24 August 2024 16:52
1724514744

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town

Substitution Erling Braut Haaland James John McAtee

24 August 2024 16:52
1724514723

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town

Substitution Axel Tuanzebe Samuel George Alan Edmundson

24 August 2024 16:52
1724514716

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town

Substitution Omari Elijah Giraud-Hutchinson Conor Mark Chaplin

24 August 2024 16:51
1724514663

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town

Goal Erling Braut Haaland

24 August 2024 16:51

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in