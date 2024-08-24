( Peter Byrne/PA Wire )

Follow live coverage as Manchester City face Ipswich Town today in the Premier League. Reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.

City are hoping to build on their impressive 2-0 victory over Chelsea last time out after goals from Erling Haaland and Mateo Kovacic get the champions off to a winning start to this campaign. Pep Guardiola has re-signed Ilkay Gundogan in the hopes that his former captain can bring an added layer of stability and experience to City’s midfield but it remains to be seen if the German will feature this afternoon.

For Ipswich, their return to the top-flight ended in a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool after a solid opening 45 minutes at Portman Road. It’s another incredibly tough fixture for the newly promoted side but they will be hoping to spring a surprise of the champions.

Follow all the action from the Etihad Stadium below: