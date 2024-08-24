Manchester City vs Ipswich Town LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates
Follow all the action from Etihad Stadium
Follow live coverage as Manchester City face Ipswich Town today in the Premier League. Reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
City are hoping to build on their impressive 2-0 victory over Chelsea last time out after goals from Erling Haaland and Mateo Kovacic get the champions off to a winning start to this campaign. Pep Guardiola has re-signed Ilkay Gundogan in the hopes that his former captain can bring an added layer of stability and experience to City’s midfield but it remains to be seen if the German will feature this afternoon.
For Ipswich, their return to the top-flight ended in a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool after a solid opening 45 minutes at Portman Road. It’s another incredibly tough fixture for the newly promoted side but they will be hoping to spring a surprise of the champions.
Follow all the action from the Etihad Stadium below:
Manchester City vs Ipswich Town
Man City make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League this season, but they had to come from behind to secure a 4-1 victory. Ipswich took a surprise lead on seven minutes, after they caught City out on the break and Szmodics beat Ederson, who probably should’ve done better. City then retaliated with three goals within the space of four minutes to fire themselves ahead. The first through Haaland from the penalty spot, followed by a goal from De Bruyne after a mistake by Muric in the Ipswich goal. Before Haaland got his second when De Bruyne turned provider this time and the striker rounded Muric and found the back of the net. The woodwork saved Ipswich on two occasions, after Lewis and De Bruyne struck the bar late on in the first half. City continued to dominate the second period, but didn’t score their fourth until the 88th minute, when Haaland wrapped up his hat-trick with a fine strike from the edge of the box. Next up for City is a trip to West Ham, while Ipswich still search for their first points of the season, they’ll welcome Fulham to Portman Road. We hope you enjoyed the game, until next time!
Manchester City vs Ipswich Town
FULL-TIME: MAN CITY 4-1 IPSWICH
Manchester City vs Ipswich Town
Yellow Card Jack Peter Grealish
Manchester City vs Ipswich Town
Plenty of additional time as been indicated by the fourth official, but this game is surely wrapped up for City now.
Manchester City vs Ipswich Town
Yellow Card Ali Ibrahim Karim Al-Hamadi
Manchester City vs Ipswich Town
Substitution Kevin De Bruyne Matheus Luiz Nunes
Manchester City vs Ipswich Town
Substitution Erling Braut Haaland James John McAtee
Manchester City vs Ipswich Town
Substitution Axel Tuanzebe Samuel George Alan Edmundson
Manchester City vs Ipswich Town
Substitution Omari Elijah Giraud-Hutchinson Conor Mark Chaplin
Manchester City vs Ipswich Town
Goal Erling Braut Haaland
