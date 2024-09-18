( Martin Rickett/PA Wire )

Manchester City kicked off their Champions League campaign with a home stalemate against Inter Milan at the Etihad Stadium in a rematch of the 2023 final.

A tight affair left the hosts frustrated and unable, ultimately, to break down a strong defensive effort from the Italian side as Ilkay Gundogan squandered two late headed chances. Until then, Inter had looked largely calm and in control as they managed to stymie Manchester City in a 0-0 draw, continuing an unbeaten start to the season for the Milan club.

There was an injury worry for Pep Guardiola, though, as Kevin de Bruyne failed to re-emerge after the interval having appeared to sustain an issue late in the first half. The Premier League champions host likely title rivals Arsenal on Sunday and could be without their captain.

Each side take a point apiece from their opening outing in this newly revamped tournament format. Each side will play an initial eight game, with the top eight in the league table automatically qualifying for the next round and a further 16 progressing to the play-off round.

Re-live all the action from the Etihad Stadium with our live blog below: