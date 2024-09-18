Man City vs Inter Milan LIVE: Champions League result and reaction as hosts play out goalless draw
Manchester City 0-0 Inter Milan: Pep Guardiola’s side were frustrated by their Italian visitors
Manchester City kicked off their Champions League campaign with a home stalemate against Inter Milan at the Etihad Stadium in a rematch of the 2023 final.
A tight affair left the hosts frustrated and unable, ultimately, to break down a strong defensive effort from the Italian side as Ilkay Gundogan squandered two late headed chances. Until then, Inter had looked largely calm and in control as they managed to stymie Manchester City in a 0-0 draw, continuing an unbeaten start to the season for the Milan club.
There was an injury worry for Pep Guardiola, though, as Kevin de Bruyne failed to re-emerge after the interval having appeared to sustain an issue late in the first half. The Premier League champions host likely title rivals Arsenal on Sunday and could be without their captain.
Each side take a point apiece from their opening outing in this newly revamped tournament format. Each side will play an initial eight game, with the top eight in the league table automatically qualifying for the next round and a further 16 progressing to the play-off round.
Re-live all the action from the Etihad Stadium with our live blog below:
Manchester City's stalemate with Inter Milan reveals why Uefa changed the Champions League
If the revamped Champions League was supposed to inject the competition with more drama, perhaps Uefa could still savour the scoreline in a stalemate. Manchester City scored 18 goals in their pool matches last season but it was more an indictment of the group stages than an advertisement for it as they cruised through. With a new format, Inter Milan instead illustrated why they had run City so close in the 2023 final. As European heavyweights collided again, English and Italian champions proved evenly matched.
Man City's stalemate with Inter reveals why Uefa changed the Champions League
Manchester City 0-0 Inter Milan: In a repeat of the 2023 Champions League final the teams played out a tense goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium
Pep Guardiola is next in front of the TNT Sports microphone
“We played so good. They defended really, really well, they are the masters at defending. We only conceded one and a half chances, so I am really, really pleased with the performance.
“Yann Sommer made two good saves. We had not a lot, but some clear chances. It’s the beginning of the season, these players will be better. It was Phil’s first game for two months. With more time, we’ll be better. Rodri was really good, he’s always really good.
“I haven’t spoken with the doctors yet [about Kevin de Bruyne].”
Ruben Dias speaks to TNT Sports after Manchester City’s draw
“Very intense game against a very strong opponent. They are a top team, they are used to winning. The team had a great performance, we were very close to scoring. We’ll take it and move forward, but it was a very good test for us.
“We knew they could be dangerous in different scenarios. In transitions, they can be very dangerous - we knew that very well, especially since the final. These are the ones we love, these ones make it mean more in terms of keeping a clean sheet, so we are happy with that.
“The season has just started. It’s very early stages. We know what we are in a team, and today we were on a good level. There is a lot of margin to progress. We know Arsenal very well, and it’s going to be a very intense game. It’s never too early to play a clash like this.”
FT: Manchester City 0-0 Inter Milan
Did both sides perhaps have one eye on tasty league business to come on Sunday? It appears as if Manchester City, like rivals Arsenal, could be shorn of their captain for a crunch Premier League clash, while Inter Milan were perhaps conserving some energy for the Derby della Madonnina.
FT: Manchester City 0-0 Inter Milan
Appreciative hand slaps from Simone Inzaghi to his Inter Milan side, a goalless draw about a fair result given how the visitors managed to stymie and slow Manchester City. There were semi-regular chances at both ends, though perhaps not clearcut enough for the game to ever threaten to become a true thriller.
A point apiece to kick start their campaigns in this new competition format.
FULL TIME: Manchester City 0-0 Inter Milan
Manchester City 0-0 Inter Milan, 90 + 4 minutes
Into the final 60 seconds of the additional period. Manchester City play right then left, then back to the right...headed over by Ilkay Gundogan! Another golden opportunity for the German but he fails to find the target.
Manchester City 0-0 Inter Milan, 90 + 2 minutes
Jeremy Doku’s busy hips threaten to beat Carlos Augusto, but the Brazilian is back to divert the Belgian’s cross behind. Manchester City can’t make anything of the corner.
Manchester City 0-0 Inter Milan, 90 minutes
Four additional minutes for either side to find a winner.
Manchester City 0-0 Inter Milan, 89 minutes
What a chance for Ilkay Gundogan! He manages to escape the clutches of Alessandro Bastoni and Francesco Acerbi and is left unmarked on the edge of the six yard box. Josko Gvardiol’s cross bends on to his forehead; Gundogan’s powerful header thuds right into the arms of Yann Sommer.
