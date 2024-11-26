Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Manchester City host Feyenoord in the Champions League on Tuesday night, with Pep Guardiola’s side looking to end a notable run of poor form.

City fell to a stunning 4-0 loss at home to Spurs last weekend, and that result made it five losses in a row for the champions.

They sit eight points behind league leaders Liverpool, and though their track record suggests that they’re not out of the race, recent performances will have worried Guardiola.

City sit 10th in the table for the Champions League’s new league phase, but they face a Feyenoord side that is struggling somewhat in the Eredivisie, so the match should provide the perfect opportunity for the Cityzens to get back on track.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

Man City host Feyenoord at 8pm GMT on Tuesday, 26 November at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Where can I watch?

The game will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage starting at 6.30pm GMT. Subscribers can also watch via the Amazon Prime Video app.

What is the team news?

Kevin De Bruyne came off the bench at the weekend and may be fit enough to start tonight, though he may not be risked in a game City should win easily.

Jeremy Doku sat out the loss against Spurs, though it is not known if he’s managed to recover from a thigh injury yet, while Jack Grealish, who was also encouraging in his cameo against Spurs, could also be in contention to start.

Mateo Kovacic was recently ruled out for around a month, so he’ll miss out, and Gundogan could deputise in his position alongside Rico Lewis as they did at the weekend.

Guardiola has a few more central defensive options to pick from now, with Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji and John Stones back in action, though Ruben Dias remains out.

Feyenoord have a few major doubts before the game, with captain Quinten Timber (brother of Arsenal’s Jurrien) a doubt alongside starting ‘keeper Justin Bijlow and Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez.

In addition, Ivorian midfielder Chris-Kevin Nadje is suspended.

Predicted line-ups

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Simpson-Pusey, Ake, Gvardiol; Lewis, Gundogan, Nunes; Doku, Haaland, Foden.

Feyenoord XI: Wellenreuther; Read, Beelen, Hancko, Bueno; Zerrouki; Anis Hadj-Moussa, Milambo, Hwang, Paixao; Carranza.

Odds

Man City 1/5

Draw 6/1

Feyenoord 12/1

Prediction

City should ease to a win in this one, restoring a little bit of confidence and going one step closer to ensuring their position in the competition’s next round. Man City 3-0 Feyenoord.

