Sporting v Arsenal LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
The Gunners have won two of their four games so far in this season’s Champions League
Mikel Arteta takes his Arsenal side to Lisbon on Tuesday night as they take on Sporting CP in the Champions League, with the hosts settling into life after Ruben Amorim. With the head coach now departed for Manchester United, the Primeira Liga leaders are under the guidance of Joao Pereira from this point onwards, with his first game resulting in a 6-0 cup win against lower-league opposition.
This will be somewhat of a bigger test, but Sporting have the comfort of points on the board after Amorim led them to 10 points from four games, leaving them second in the expanded Champions League table, behind only Liverpool. Arsenal have been a little less consistent, with seven points accrued to put them 12th - good enough for a playoff spot but not automatic qualification, so improvements are needed if that remains the aim.
One big issue is the Gunners’ away form in Europe, with just one away win in eight years in this competition. Follow the live blog below for team news and match action from Sporting v Arsenal:
Sporting v Arsenal – team news
Confirmed line-ups will be landing shortly. Here’s the team news:
There are no new injury concerns for Arsenal after the win over Forest, with Ben White the only major absentee after he underwent knee surgery. Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney are still unavailable too.
Odegaard will hope to start again after a successful return from injury at the weekend, while Kai Havertz and Declan Rice will be hoping to get back their places in the starting eleven after they were both unused substitutes in the 3-0 win at the weekend.
The Gunners also welcomed back Calafiori, and he can hope to start again with White still absent, though Arteta may choose to go with Oleksandr Zinchenko as he manages the Italian’s workload on his return.
Gabriel Martinelli also sat out the win over Forest, and he’ll hope to be involved over Leandro Trossard on the wing.
Sporting have a couple of notable absentees, with attacking midfielder Pote and wing-back Nuno Santos both missing out. However, Geny Catamo and Maximiliano Araujo are in contention to start after missing the weekend’s cup win.
Promising young centre-back Gonçalo Inácio is back fit after a period out, while key man Morten Hjulmand and Viktor Gyokeres will lead the midfield and attack respectively.
Sporting v Arsenal - live
Injury news both good and bad for Arsenal this week.
Ben White has been ruled out for “months” after needing surgery, but they do have Kieran Tierney available after a long, long absence. Factoring in a loan spell too, he hasn’t played for the club since summer 2023.
Takehiro Tomiyasu remains sidelined, but everybody else should now be back fit, meaning Arteta could rotate after Declan Rice and Kai Havertz were named subs at the weekend.
Sporting v Arsenal - live
Mikel Arteta has called on Arsenal to make a Champions League statement with a win at Sporting.
The Gunners have failed to win – or score – in their last four European matches on the road.
A narrow 1-0 defeat at Inter Milan last time out has left Arteta’s side down in 12th place in the new-look Champions League table.
And the Spaniard believes a victory in the Portuguese capital, against a Sporting side who, when still managed by Ruben Amorim, thumped Manchester City 4-1 earlier this month, will prove they belong in elite company.
“It’s certainly something we have to improve,” said Arteta.
“I think we have made the right steps and, looking back with the way we played against Inter, which is a team that has been so dominant in their league, reached the final of the Champions League which they should have won, to play and dominate that game.
“But the reality is that you have to make it happen and we didn’t.
“Making those steps is what we have to do next. Be ruthless, be efficient in the opposition box and do what we have to do to take the three points away from here.”
Sporting v Arsenal - live
All eyes will be on Viktor Gyokeres it’s fair to say. A hat-trick plundered against Man City threw him front and centre, but his form has been frankly ridiculous in front of goal: across the last month he has scored 17 goals in just nine matches for club and country.
A lot have been against less-than-stellar opponents, it’s true, but even so...many strikers won’t hit 17 this season, let alone this month.
And a hat-trick against Man City counts for plenty, too.
Sporting v Arsenal - live
Here’s the state of play in the Champions League before kick-off in Tuesday’s early matches:
- Liverpool 12 pts
- Sporting 10
- Monaco 10
- Brest 10
- Inter 10
- Barcelona 9
- Dortmund 9
- Villa 9
Those eight currently occupy the automatic progression places, through to the last 16. Then in the playoff spots:
It’s Atalanta on eight points, then Man City, Juventus, Arsenal, Leverkusen, Lille, Celtic, Dinamo Zagreb all have seven and Real Madrid, Benfica, Bayern Munich, AC Milan, Feyenoord, Club Brugge and Atletico Madrid all have six. Add in PSV on five and that’s the whole list of teams in the playoff spots, down to 24th.
So clearly, a lot of places to jump up or fall down each match right now, depending on whether the Gunners emerge successful.
Sporting v Arsenal - live
A big sticking point for the Gunners tonight is that their away form in the Champions League is, to put it nicely, diabolical.
Arteta’s team - dating back to before he was in charge of course - have won just a single away match in Europe’s top competition in almost eight years, and if they don’t win tonight, it’ll go beyond that eight-year mark.
Since beating Basel away in 2016, the Gunners have gone to Bayern Munich, Lens, PSV, Porto, Bayern again, Atalanta and Inter Milan and beaten none of them. Just a solitary 2-1 win over a then-struggling Sevilla team a little over a year ago remains their fond recent memory among Europe’s elite.
To be clear there was a gap when Arsenal weren’t in the competition, but even so, it’s one win in seven on the road for Arteta, a record he’ll know must improve considerably.
Sporting v Arsenal - live
Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of Sporting CP vs Arsenal in the Champions League - a big night for the Gunners in trying to get their automatic qualification hopes back on track.
They are only a couple of points adrift of the top eight ahead of this week’s round of games, but with only three more matches to play after tonight, they can’t afford to lose much more ground if they don’t want to head into the playoffs.
